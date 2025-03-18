- Growth
Trades:
334
Profit Trades:
225 (67.36%)
Loss Trades:
109 (32.63%)
Best trade:
17.84 USD
Worst trade:
-14.79 USD
Gross Profit:
325.94 USD (22 487 pips)
Gross Loss:
-284.01 USD (23 781 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (43.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
43.94 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
24.97%
Max deposit load:
4.45%
Latest trade:
39 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.51
Long Trades:
235 (70.36%)
Short Trades:
99 (29.64%)
Profit Factor:
1.15
Expected Payoff:
0.13 USD
Average Profit:
1.45 USD
Average Loss:
-2.61 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-56.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-56.18 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
0.00%
Annual Forecast:
0.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.62 USD
Maximal:
81.74 USD (8.06%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.07% (81.80 USD)
By Equity:
7.50% (75.11 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|46
|USDCAD
|44
|NZDUSD
|43
|AUDNZD
|42
|EURUSD
|42
|AUDUSD
|34
|NZDCAD
|30
|GBPUSD
|29
|EURCHF
|22
|USDJPY
|2
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|11
|USDCAD
|-8
|NZDUSD
|-24
|AUDNZD
|11
|EURUSD
|23
|AUDUSD
|-4
|NZDCAD
|20
|GBPUSD
|5
|EURCHF
|7
|USDJPY
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|1.9K
|USDCAD
|-3.3K
|NZDUSD
|-2.4K
|AUDNZD
|559
|EURUSD
|1K
|AUDUSD
|-1.2K
|NZDCAD
|1.2K
|GBPUSD
|317
|EURCHF
|607
|USDJPY
|109
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +17.84 USD
Worst trade: -15 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +43.94 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -56.18 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Coinexx-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.62 × 4873
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|1.01 × 223
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.40 × 2128
|
FPMarkets-Live
|1.50 × 4
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.63 × 596
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|2.29 × 66
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|3.09 × 11
|
Alpari-MT5
|3.61 × 70
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|3.63 × 8
|
EightcapGlobal-Live
|3.83 × 6
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|4.52 × 84
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|5.63 × 210
|
LiteFinance-MT5
|6.51 × 673
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|6.79 × 56
|
Hankotrade-Live
|8.55 × 277
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|9.15 × 711
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|9.32 × 410
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live02
|9.72 × 72
|
FBS-Real
|9.99 × 87
|
OctaFX-Real
|10.82 × 732
|
XMGlobal-MT5
|22.00 × 3
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|22.67 × 3
