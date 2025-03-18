SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / AiQ Global Stop Loss
William Brandon Autry

AiQ Global Stop Loss

William Brandon Autry
0 reviews
Reliability
36 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 5%
Coinexx-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
334
Profit Trades:
225 (67.36%)
Loss Trades:
109 (32.63%)
Best trade:
17.84 USD
Worst trade:
-14.79 USD
Gross Profit:
325.94 USD (22 487 pips)
Gross Loss:
-284.01 USD (23 781 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (43.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
43.94 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
24.97%
Max deposit load:
4.45%
Latest trade:
39 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.51
Long Trades:
235 (70.36%)
Short Trades:
99 (29.64%)
Profit Factor:
1.15
Expected Payoff:
0.13 USD
Average Profit:
1.45 USD
Average Loss:
-2.61 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-56.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-56.18 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
0.00%
Annual Forecast:
0.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.62 USD
Maximal:
81.74 USD (8.06%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.07% (81.80 USD)
By Equity:
7.50% (75.11 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 46
USDCAD 44
NZDUSD 43
AUDNZD 42
EURUSD 42
AUDUSD 34
NZDCAD 30
GBPUSD 29
EURCHF 22
USDJPY 2
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 11
USDCAD -8
NZDUSD -24
AUDNZD 11
EURUSD 23
AUDUSD -4
NZDCAD 20
GBPUSD 5
EURCHF 7
USDJPY 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 1.9K
USDCAD -3.3K
NZDUSD -2.4K
AUDNZD 559
EURUSD 1K
AUDUSD -1.2K
NZDCAD 1.2K
GBPUSD 317
EURCHF 607
USDJPY 109
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +17.84 USD
Worst trade: -15 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +43.94 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -56.18 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Coinexx-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 4
Coinexx-Live
0.62 × 4873
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.01 × 223
Darwinex-Live
1.40 × 2128
FPMarkets-Live
1.50 × 4
RoboForex-ECN
1.63 × 596
ICMarkets-MT5
2.29 × 66
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
3.09 × 11
Alpari-MT5
3.61 × 70
Exness-MT5Real6
3.63 × 8
EightcapGlobal-Live
3.83 × 6
FusionMarkets-Live
4.52 × 84
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
5.63 × 210
LiteFinance-MT5
6.51 × 673
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
6.79 × 56
Hankotrade-Live
8.55 × 277
ICMarketsSC-MT5
9.15 × 711
Ava-Real 1-MT5
9.32 × 410
ForexTimeFXTM-Live02
9.72 × 72
FBS-Real
9.99 × 87
OctaFX-Real
10.82 × 732
XMGlobal-MT5
22.00 × 3
XMTrading-MT5 3
22.67 × 3
No reviews
2025.12.21 12:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.27 11:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.13 18:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.12 02:20
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.04 09:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.19 04:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.01 00:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.25 05:45
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.20 03:46
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.16 21:28
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.16 04:36
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.22 03:37
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.09 04:11
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.82% of days out of 83 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.06 14:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.06 13:44
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.75% of days out of 80 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.28 22:13
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.21 01:19
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.21 01:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.18 02:11
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.11 22:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
