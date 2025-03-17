SignalsSections
Aleksey Vasilev

BestStrategy2

Aleksey Vasilev
0 reviews
Reliability
40 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 418%
FINAM-AO
1:1
  • Growth
  • Portfolio Value
  • Equity
  • Portfolio
  • Drawdown
Trades:
141
Profit Trades:
77 (54.60%)
Loss Trades:
64 (45.39%)
Best trade:
2 045.00 RUB
Worst trade:
-1 655.00 RUB
Gross Profit:
30 940.00 RUB (30 940 pips)
Gross Loss:
-18 240.00 RUB (18 240 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (6 600.00 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6 600.00 RUB (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
32.12%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
5.05
Long Trades:
73 (51.77%)
Short Trades:
68 (48.23%)
Profit Factor:
1.70
Expected Payoff:
90.07 RUB
Average Profit:
401.82 RUB
Average Loss:
-285.00 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-1 875.00 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 875.00 RUB (5)
Monthly growth:
-28.40%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
365.00 RUB
Maximal:
2 515.00 RUB (12.55%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
40.35% (1 905.00 RUB)
By Equity:
11.63% (1 767.69 RUB)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
IMOEXF 139
SU26234RMFS3 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
IMOEXF 210
SU26234RMFS3 0
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
IMOEXF 13K
SU26234RMFS3 0
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 045.00 RUB
Worst trade: -1 655 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +6 600.00 RUB
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 875.00 RUB

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FINAM-AO" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

На данный момент эта стратегия выглядит лучше других, потому решил дать ей денег.
No reviews
2025.12.11 16:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.11 14:55
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.29 22:10
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.23 06:51
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.13 03:43
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.11 03:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.10 12:25
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.06 11:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.06 11:47
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.05 22:04
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.05 18:54
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.05 18:54
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.05 18:54
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.05 18:54
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.05 18:54
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.05 17:54
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.05 17:54
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.05 17:54
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.05 17:54
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.05 17:54
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
