Trades:
141
Profit Trades:
77 (54.60%)
Loss Trades:
64 (45.39%)
Best trade:
2 045.00 RUB
Worst trade:
-1 655.00 RUB
Gross Profit:
30 940.00 RUB (30 940 pips)
Gross Loss:
-18 240.00 RUB (18 240 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (6 600.00 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6 600.00 RUB (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
32.12%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
5.05
Long Trades:
73 (51.77%)
Short Trades:
68 (48.23%)
Profit Factor:
1.70
Expected Payoff:
90.07 RUB
Average Profit:
401.82 RUB
Average Loss:
-285.00 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-1 875.00 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 875.00 RUB (5)
Monthly growth:
-28.40%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
365.00 RUB
Maximal:
2 515.00 RUB (12.55%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
40.35% (1 905.00 RUB)
By Equity:
11.63% (1 767.69 RUB)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|IMOEXF
|139
|SU26234RMFS3
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|IMOEXF
|210
|SU26234RMFS3
|0
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|IMOEXF
|13K
|SU26234RMFS3
|0
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FINAM-AO" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
На данный момент эта стратегия выглядит лучше других, потому решил дать ей денег.
No reviews
