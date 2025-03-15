SignalsSections
Rafal Rogowski

MRafbeta1

Rafal Rogowski
0 reviews
Reliability
53 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 124%
VantageInternational-Live 4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
310
Profit Trades:
144 (46.45%)
Loss Trades:
166 (53.55%)
Best trade:
1 467.24 USD
Worst trade:
-578.87 USD
Gross Profit:
26 021.83 USD (10 903 672 pips)
Gross Loss:
-16 300.55 USD (7 896 282 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (5 284.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5 284.86 USD (21)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
76.77%
Max deposit load:
42.55%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
3.25
Long Trades:
278 (89.68%)
Short Trades:
32 (10.32%)
Profit Factor:
1.60
Expected Payoff:
31.36 USD
Average Profit:
180.71 USD
Average Loss:
-98.20 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-701.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 570.38 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-1.80%
Annual Forecast:
-21.84%
Algo trading:
3%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 988.02 USD
Maximal:
2 988.02 USD (33.02%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
33.07% (2 988.02 USD)
By Equity:
3.66% (334.62 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 140
NAS100 59
SP500 16
XAUUSD+ 15
MSFT 9
DJ30 6
AMAZON 6
NFLX 6
U 5
GER40 5
CL-OIL 4
USDJPY+ 4
XAGUSD 4
LI 3
RIOT 3
Nikkei225 3
MARA 3
META 3
EURUSD+ 2
GBPJPY+ 2
BOEING 2
BNTX 2
NIO 2
ZM 1
PFIZER 1
AAPL 1
INTEL 1
VISA 1
COST 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 1.5K
NAS100 2.2K
SP500 -200
XAUUSD+ 2.8K
MSFT 1.9K
DJ30 -265
AMAZON -749
NFLX 815
U 100
GER40 712
CL-OIL -181
USDJPY+ -170
XAGUSD 277
LI 109
RIOT 968
Nikkei225 2
MARA 197
META -405
EURUSD+ -97
GBPJPY+ -51
BOEING -56
BNTX -82
NIO 41
ZM 4
PFIZER -27
AAPL -10
INTEL 727
VISA -438
COST 23
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 2.6M
NAS100 287K
SP500 1K
XAUUSD+ 257K
MSFT 19K
DJ30 -48K
AMAZON -1.3K
NFLX 17K
U 765
GER40 131K
CL-OIL -2.8K
USDJPY+ -1.9K
XAGUSD 6.7K
LI 1.1K
RIOT 1.4K
Nikkei225 -278K
MARA 385
META -5.5K
EURUSD+ -220
GBPJPY+ -876
BOEING -852
BNTX -2.1K
NIO 83
ZM 71
PFIZER -94
AAPL -40
INTEL 851
VISA -475
COST 90
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 467.24 USD
Worst trade: -579 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 21
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +5 284.86 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -701.27 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageInternational-Live
11.28 × 331
VantageInternational-Live 5
3118.00 × 1
Discretionary BTC only trading.


No reviews
2025.12.26 15:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.17 18:54
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.15 07:57
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.04 15:52
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.20 21:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.28 17:25
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.24 15:37
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.10 22:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.07 12:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.01 14:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.30 01:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.12 18:06
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.6% of days out of 168 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.28 14:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.26 21:10
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.66% of days out of 152 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.20 15:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.18 23:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
