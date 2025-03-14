- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
569
Profit Trades:
528 (92.79%)
Loss Trades:
41 (7.21%)
Best trade:
342.02 CZK
Worst trade:
-2 371.80 CZK
Gross Profit:
7 089.93 CZK (31 524 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 653.71 CZK (17 745 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
71 (1 224.64 CZK)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 224.64 CZK (71)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
95.42%
Max deposit load:
74.30%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
21 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.16
Long Trades:
227 (39.89%)
Short Trades:
342 (60.11%)
Profit Factor:
1.07
Expected Payoff:
0.77 CZK
Average Profit:
13.43 CZK
Average Loss:
-162.29 CZK
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-1 179.17 CZK)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 371.80 CZK (1)
Monthly growth:
-2.55%
Annual Forecast:
-30.99%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 CZK
Maximal:
2 781.97 CZK (8.45%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.45% (2 781.97 CZK)
By Equity:
15.51% (5 066.49 CZK)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD_ecn
|548
|USDJPY_ecn
|14
|NSDQ_ecn
|5
|XAUUSD_ecn
|2
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD_ecn
|21
|USDJPY_ecn
|4
|NSDQ_ecn
|-4
|XAUUSD_ecn
|1
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD_ecn
|16K
|USDJPY_ecn
|721
|NSDQ_ecn
|-1.5K
|XAUUSD_ecn
|96
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +342.02 CZK
Worst trade: -2 372 CZK
Maximum consecutive wins: 71
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 224.64 CZK
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 179.17 CZK
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PurpleTrading-04Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
100 USD per month
1%
0
0
USD
USD
30K
CZK
CZK
43
0%
569
92%
95%
1.06
0.77
CZK
CZK
16%
1:100