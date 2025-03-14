SignalsSections
Andre Luiz Bravo De Barros

VERTIBILIZADO CTF

Andre Luiz Bravo De Barros
0 reviews
42 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 -2%
4xCube-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
8 696
Profit Trades:
6 350 (73.02%)
Loss Trades:
2 346 (26.98%)
Best trade:
877.20 USD
Worst trade:
-3 331.89 USD
Gross Profit:
50 935.83 USD (815 438 pips)
Gross Loss:
-51 359.01 USD (629 159 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
31 (291.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 001.26 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
44.90%
Latest trade:
27 minutes ago
Trades per week:
150
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
-0.02
Long Trades:
4 128 (47.47%)
Short Trades:
4 568 (52.53%)
Profit Factor:
0.99
Expected Payoff:
-0.05 USD
Average Profit:
8.02 USD
Average Loss:
-21.89 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-165.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7 861.83 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
3.50%
Annual Forecast:
42.45%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6 939.16 USD
Maximal:
17 521.93 USD (57.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
57.19% (17 521.93 USD)
By Equity:
66.41% (13 035.48 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCADxx 2375
EURUSDxx 2312
EURGBPxx 2132
CHFJPYxx 327
USDCADxx 264
NZDUSDxx 217
EURAUDxx 175
USDCHFxx 175
GBPUSDxx 138
AUDUSDxx 130
EURCADxx 109
GBPAUDxx 106
GBPCADxx 54
EURNZDxx 54
CADCHFxx 36
AUDCHFxx 30
NZDCADxx 27
XAUUSDxx 19
AUDNZDxx 10
EURCHFxx 4
XAGUSDxx 2
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCADxx -4.1K
EURUSDxx -11K
EURGBPxx 1.6K
CHFJPYxx 3.6K
USDCADxx 2.3K
NZDUSDxx 1.8K
EURAUDxx 182
USDCHFxx 2.8K
GBPUSDxx 207
AUDUSDxx 159
EURCADxx 163
GBPAUDxx -11
GBPCADxx 49
EURNZDxx 150
CADCHFxx 440
AUDCHFxx 585
NZDCADxx 27
XAUUSDxx 81
AUDNZDxx 11
EURCHFxx 71
XAGUSDxx 3
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCADxx 17K
EURUSDxx -6.2K
EURGBPxx 12K
CHFJPYxx 52K
USDCADxx 39K
NZDUSDxx 18K
EURAUDxx -9.7K
USDCHFxx 29K
GBPUSDxx 10K
AUDUSDxx 3.3K
EURCADxx -5.3K
GBPAUDxx 1.2K
GBPCADxx 4.3K
EURNZDxx 14K
CADCHFxx 4.9K
AUDCHFxx 3.6K
NZDCADxx 1.6K
XAUUSDxx 3.9K
AUDNZDxx -264
EURCHFxx 591
XAGUSDxx 66
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +877.20 USD
Worst trade: -3 332 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +291.09 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -165.52 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "4xCube-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No reviews
2025.12.10 22:40
No swaps are charged
2025.12.10 22:40
No swaps are charged
2025.12.09 22:16
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.09 11:07
No swaps are charged
2025.12.09 11:07
No swaps are charged
2025.12.03 22:20
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.26 00:51
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.25 19:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.25 18:31
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.25 01:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.24 18:21
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.24 17:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.24 08:51
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.23 23:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.23 22:11
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 14:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 13:14
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 12:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 11:14
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 10:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
