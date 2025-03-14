- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
8 696
Profit Trades:
6 350 (73.02%)
Loss Trades:
2 346 (26.98%)
Best trade:
877.20 USD
Worst trade:
-3 331.89 USD
Gross Profit:
50 935.83 USD (815 438 pips)
Gross Loss:
-51 359.01 USD (629 159 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
31 (291.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 001.26 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
44.90%
Latest trade:
27 minutes ago
Trades per week:
150
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
-0.02
Long Trades:
4 128 (47.47%)
Short Trades:
4 568 (52.53%)
Profit Factor:
0.99
Expected Payoff:
-0.05 USD
Average Profit:
8.02 USD
Average Loss:
-21.89 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-165.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7 861.83 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
3.50%
Annual Forecast:
42.45%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6 939.16 USD
Maximal:
17 521.93 USD (57.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
57.19% (17 521.93 USD)
By Equity:
66.41% (13 035.48 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCADxx
|2375
|EURUSDxx
|2312
|EURGBPxx
|2132
|CHFJPYxx
|327
|USDCADxx
|264
|NZDUSDxx
|217
|EURAUDxx
|175
|USDCHFxx
|175
|GBPUSDxx
|138
|AUDUSDxx
|130
|EURCADxx
|109
|GBPAUDxx
|106
|GBPCADxx
|54
|EURNZDxx
|54
|CADCHFxx
|36
|AUDCHFxx
|30
|NZDCADxx
|27
|XAUUSDxx
|19
|AUDNZDxx
|10
|EURCHFxx
|4
|XAGUSDxx
|2
|
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCADxx
|-4.1K
|EURUSDxx
|-11K
|EURGBPxx
|1.6K
|CHFJPYxx
|3.6K
|USDCADxx
|2.3K
|NZDUSDxx
|1.8K
|EURAUDxx
|182
|USDCHFxx
|2.8K
|GBPUSDxx
|207
|AUDUSDxx
|159
|EURCADxx
|163
|GBPAUDxx
|-11
|GBPCADxx
|49
|EURNZDxx
|150
|CADCHFxx
|440
|AUDCHFxx
|585
|NZDCADxx
|27
|XAUUSDxx
|81
|AUDNZDxx
|11
|EURCHFxx
|71
|XAGUSDxx
|3
|
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCADxx
|17K
|EURUSDxx
|-6.2K
|EURGBPxx
|12K
|CHFJPYxx
|52K
|USDCADxx
|39K
|NZDUSDxx
|18K
|EURAUDxx
|-9.7K
|USDCHFxx
|29K
|GBPUSDxx
|10K
|AUDUSDxx
|3.3K
|EURCADxx
|-5.3K
|GBPAUDxx
|1.2K
|GBPCADxx
|4.3K
|EURNZDxx
|14K
|CADCHFxx
|4.9K
|AUDCHFxx
|3.6K
|NZDCADxx
|1.6K
|XAUUSDxx
|3.9K
|AUDNZDxx
|-264
|EURCHFxx
|591
|XAGUSDxx
|66
|
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +877.20 USD
Worst trade: -3 332 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +291.09 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -165.52 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "4xCube-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
No reviews