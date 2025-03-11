- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 800
Profit Trades:
1 722 (95.66%)
Loss Trades:
78 (4.33%)
Best trade:
597.80 UST
Worst trade:
-929.71 UST
Gross Profit:
10 429.46 UST (1 048 429 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 430.62 UST (893 576 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
439 (5 518.53 UST)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5 518.53 UST (439)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
98.53%
Max deposit load:
199.42%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
77
Avg holding time:
6 days
Recovery Factor:
0.72
Long Trades:
1 275 (70.83%)
Short Trades:
525 (29.17%)
Profit Factor:
1.62
Expected Payoff:
2.22 UST
Average Profit:
6.06 UST
Average Loss:
-82.44 UST
Maximum consecutive losses:
60 (-5 581.59 UST)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 581.59 UST (60)
Monthly growth:
-63.86%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.18 UST
Maximal:
5 581.83 UST (52.85%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
70.21% (5 592.48 UST)
By Equity:
83.71% (428.28 UST)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURCHF+
|778
|USDJPY+
|217
|EURGBP+
|209
|USDCNH+
|153
|SP500
|124
|AUDUSD+
|66
|UKOUSD
|62
|NZDUSD+
|50
|USDCAD+
|37
|XAUUSD+
|35
|EURUSD+
|22
|XAGUSD
|18
|GAS-C
|14
|USDINR+
|7
|USDTRY+
|6
|NG-C
|2
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURCHF+
|1.5K
|USDJPY+
|-2.6K
|EURGBP+
|599
|USDCNH+
|-333
|SP500
|277
|AUDUSD+
|149
|UKOUSD
|228
|NZDUSD+
|98
|USDCAD+
|124
|XAUUSD+
|2.7K
|EURUSD+
|52
|XAGUSD
|687
|GAS-C
|522
|USDINR+
|14
|USDTRY+
|-64
|NG-C
|43
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURCHF+
|76K
|USDJPY+
|-119K
|EURGBP+
|24K
|USDCNH+
|-214K
|SP500
|291K
|AUDUSD+
|14K
|UKOUSD
|21K
|NZDUSD+
|10K
|USDCAD+
|8.6K
|XAUUSD+
|291K
|EURUSD+
|5.3K
|XAGUSD
|13K
|GAS-C
|-1.2K
|USDINR+
|1.8K
|USDTRY+
|-268K
|NG-C
|83
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Bybit-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Trading on main FX & commodities instruments in United Arab Emirates
