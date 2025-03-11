SignalsSections
UAE trading
ANDREI PANISHEV

UAE trading

ANDREI PANISHEV
0 reviews
Reliability
41 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 620%
Bybit-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 800
Profit Trades:
1 722 (95.66%)
Loss Trades:
78 (4.33%)
Best trade:
597.80 UST
Worst trade:
-929.71 UST
Gross Profit:
10 429.46 UST (1 048 429 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 430.62 UST (893 576 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
439 (5 518.53 UST)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5 518.53 UST (439)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
98.53%
Max deposit load:
199.42%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
77
Avg holding time:
6 days
Recovery Factor:
0.72
Long Trades:
1 275 (70.83%)
Short Trades:
525 (29.17%)
Profit Factor:
1.62
Expected Payoff:
2.22 UST
Average Profit:
6.06 UST
Average Loss:
-82.44 UST
Maximum consecutive losses:
60 (-5 581.59 UST)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 581.59 UST (60)
Monthly growth:
-63.86%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.18 UST
Maximal:
5 581.83 UST (52.85%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
70.21% (5 592.48 UST)
By Equity:
83.71% (428.28 UST)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURCHF+ 778
USDJPY+ 217
EURGBP+ 209
USDCNH+ 153
SP500 124
AUDUSD+ 66
UKOUSD 62
NZDUSD+ 50
USDCAD+ 37
XAUUSD+ 35
EURUSD+ 22
XAGUSD 18
GAS-C 14
USDINR+ 7
USDTRY+ 6
NG-C 2
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURCHF+ 1.5K
USDJPY+ -2.6K
EURGBP+ 599
USDCNH+ -333
SP500 277
AUDUSD+ 149
UKOUSD 228
NZDUSD+ 98
USDCAD+ 124
XAUUSD+ 2.7K
EURUSD+ 52
XAGUSD 687
GAS-C 522
USDINR+ 14
USDTRY+ -64
NG-C 43
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURCHF+ 76K
USDJPY+ -119K
EURGBP+ 24K
USDCNH+ -214K
SP500 291K
AUDUSD+ 14K
UKOUSD 21K
NZDUSD+ 10K
USDCAD+ 8.6K
XAUUSD+ 291K
EURUSD+ 5.3K
XAGUSD 13K
GAS-C -1.2K
USDINR+ 1.8K
USDTRY+ -268K
NG-C 83
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +597.80 UST
Worst trade: -930 UST
Maximum consecutive wins: 439
Maximum consecutive losses: 60
Maximal consecutive profit: +5 518.53 UST
Maximal consecutive loss: -5 581.59 UST

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Bybit-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Bybit-Live
16.81 × 36
Trading on main FX & commodities instruments in United Arab Emirates
No reviews
2025.12.22 10:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 16:51
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 15:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 16:52
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 15:52
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.26 15:44
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.12 14:21
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.30 14:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.30 12:47
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.30 11:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.30 10:47
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.29 06:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.29 05:46
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.28 21:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.28 15:06
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.28 13:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.28 12:57
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.28 10:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.28 08:48
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.21 15:12
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
