Uendel Santos Batista

Index B3 Brazil

Uendel Santos Batista
0 reviews
30 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -1%
XPMT5-PRD
1:1
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
213
Profit Trades:
64 (30.04%)
Loss Trades:
149 (69.95%)
Best trade:
190.00 BRL
Worst trade:
-300.00 BRL
Gross Profit:
8 078.00 BRL (404 015 pips)
Gross Loss:
-10 156.00 BRL (452 150 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (493.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive profit:
493.00 BRL (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.10
Trading activity:
2.44%
Max deposit load:
0.38%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
49 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.76
Long Trades:
109 (51.17%)
Short Trades:
104 (48.83%)
Profit Factor:
0.80
Expected Payoff:
-9.76 BRL
Average Profit:
126.22 BRL
Average Loss:
-68.16 BRL
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-1 165.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 165.00 BRL (14)
Monthly growth:
-0.61%
Annual Forecast:
-7.34%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 730.00 BRL
Maximal:
2 730.00 BRL (1.76%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.81% (2 655.00 BRL)
By Equity:
0.19% (260.00 BRL)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
WINZ25 43
WINV25 38
WINQ25 26
WDOX25 23
WDOF26 18
WDOQ25 17
WDON25 13
WINM25 11
WDOZ25 9
WDOV25 8
WDOU25 7
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
WINZ25 -257
WINV25 -69
WINQ25 -145
WDOX25 216
WDOF26 33
WDOQ25 -201
WDON25 -104
WINM25 -197
WDOZ25 -64
WDOV25 18
WDOU25 -148
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
WINZ25 -2.2K
WINV25 85
WINQ25 -1.6K
WDOX25 63K
WDOF26 7.5K
WDOQ25 -46K
WDON25 -24K
WINM25 -1.5K
WDOZ25 -15K
WDOV25 4K
WDOU25 -34K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +190.00 BRL
Worst trade: -300 BRL
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +493.00 BRL
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 165.00 BRL

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XPMT5-PRD" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

GenialInvestimentos-PRD
2.45 × 53
XPMT5-PRD
6.23 × 219
Robot for Mini Indice IBOV and Mini Dolar Brazil operations.
No reviews
2025.06.02 14:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.21 15:53
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.15 16:28
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.05.15 15:28
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.05.09 16:10
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.69% of days out of 59 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.06 18:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.22 20:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.22 19:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.21 13:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.14 16:41
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.94% of days out of 34 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.10 20:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.10 19:04
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.08 17:16
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.57% of days out of 28 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.04 16:22
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.04.04 15:18
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.04.03 15:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.02 16:23
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.02 15:18
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.27 20:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.27 19:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
