Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Portifolio Multiflow
Luis Henrique Machado Ferreira

Portifolio Multiflow

Luis Henrique Machado Ferreira
0 reviews
Reliability
21 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 80 USD per month
growth since 2025 35%
XPMT5-PRD
1:1
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
187
Profit Trades:
96 (51.33%)
Loss Trades:
91 (48.66%)
Best trade:
610.00 BRL
Worst trade:
-600.00 BRL
Gross Profit:
14 026.00 BRL (3 735 840 pips)
Gross Loss:
-12 457.20 BRL (1 360 487 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (957.60 BRL)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 884.00 BRL (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
1.87%
Max deposit load:
171.55%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
37 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.67
Long Trades:
93 (49.73%)
Short Trades:
94 (50.27%)
Profit Factor:
1.13
Expected Payoff:
8.39 BRL
Average Profit:
146.10 BRL
Average Loss:
-136.89 BRL
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-1 880.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 880.00 BRL (9)
Monthly growth:
8.91%
Annual Forecast:
108.16%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
236.00 BRL
Maximal:
2 357.00 BRL (39.98%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
34.95% (1 466.20 BRL)
By Equity:
73.54% (942.00 BRL)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
WINV25 79
WINZ25 31
WINQ25 23
BITQ25 18
WDOV25 7
BITU25 7
WDOX25 5
BITX25 5
WDOZ25 4
WDOF26 3
WDOU25 2
BITV25 1
BITZ25 1
WING26 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
WINV25 878
WINZ25 -251
WINQ25 123
BITQ25 154
WDOV25 -163
BITU25 -56
WDOX25 -165
BITX25 86
WDOZ25 -251
WDOF26 93
WDOU25 269
BITV25 -134
BITZ25 88
WING26 22
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
WINV25 879
WINZ25 -1.9K
WINQ25 170
BITQ25 1.2M
WDOV25 -19K
BITU25 -90K
WDOX25 -13K
BITX25 988K
WDOZ25 -17K
WDOF26 21K
WDOU25 31K
BITV25 -254K
BITZ25 500K
WING26 245
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +610.00 BRL
Worst trade: -600 BRL
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +957.60 BRL
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 880.00 BRL

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XPMT5-PRD" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

XPMT5-PRD
7.50 × 4
No reviews
2025.10.29 19:01
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.11% of days out of 90 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.31 13:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.31 12:51
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.22 13:30
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.21 12:24
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.18 12:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.16 11:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.15 20:38
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.10 20:59
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.10 21:13
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.10 19:04
High current drawdown in 53% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.07 15:25
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Portifolio Multiflow
80 USD per month
35%
0
0
USD
4.4K
BRL
21
95%
187
51%
2%
1.12
8.39
BRL
74%
1:1
