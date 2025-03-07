SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Nr 584 AUDCAD aggressive
Barry Delhez

Nr 584 AUDCAD aggressive

Barry Delhez
0 reviews
Reliability
41 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 109%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
877
Profit Trades:
675 (76.96%)
Loss Trades:
202 (23.03%)
Best trade:
34.38 EUR
Worst trade:
-84.20 EUR
Gross Profit:
1 383.99 EUR (109 256 pips)
Gross Loss:
-814.39 EUR (45 465 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
64 (139.54 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
174.31 EUR (61)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
58.65%
Max deposit load:
27.06%
Latest trade:
10 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
2.87
Long Trades:
506 (57.70%)
Short Trades:
371 (42.30%)
Profit Factor:
1.70
Expected Payoff:
0.65 EUR
Average Profit:
2.05 EUR
Average Loss:
-4.03 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-35.41 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-126.53 EUR (3)
Monthly growth:
10.60%
Annual Forecast:
129.36%
Algo trading:
80%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
65.11 EUR
Maximal:
198.25 EUR (35.81%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
38.09% (197.20 EUR)
By Equity:
56.83% (351.10 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 607
XAUUSD 113
USDJPY 49
EURGBP 42
GBPUSD 32
AUDCHF 22
EURUSD 12
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 837
XAUUSD -266
USDJPY 82
EURGBP -39
GBPUSD 6
AUDCHF 22
EURUSD 7
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 74K
XAUUSD -13K
USDJPY 4.2K
EURGBP -2.7K
GBPUSD -205
AUDCHF 749
EURUSD 375
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +34.38 EUR
Worst trade: -84 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 61
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +139.54 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -35.41 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 15
0.00 × 1
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.10 × 150
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
LiteFinance-MT5
0.38 × 48
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
0.60 × 10
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.62 × 84
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.94 × 33
itexsys-Platform
1.00 × 5
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
1.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 13
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.01 × 101
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
1.29 × 246
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.29 × 12764
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
1.49 × 53
OctaFX-Real2
1.80 × 10
Forex.com-Live 536
1.83 × 163
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.00 × 342
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
GOMarketsMU-Live
2.08 × 599
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
2.21 × 189
84 more...
Leverage 1:500
No reviews
2025.12.25 21:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.12 14:32
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.11 08:49
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.10 17:43
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.29 19:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.20 08:12
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.10 15:34
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.10 07:16
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.10 01:04
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.09 14:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.09 12:26
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.09 06:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.09 04:28
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.08 02:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.07 19:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.07 07:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.02 15:29
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.02 14:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.02 04:49
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.01 08:13
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Nr 584 AUDCAD aggressive
30 USD per month
109%
0
0
USD
500
EUR
41
80%
877
76%
59%
1.69
0.65
EUR
57%
1:500
