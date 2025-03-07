- Growth
Trades:
877
Profit Trades:
675 (76.96%)
Loss Trades:
202 (23.03%)
Best trade:
34.38 EUR
Worst trade:
-84.20 EUR
Gross Profit:
1 383.99 EUR (109 256 pips)
Gross Loss:
-814.39 EUR (45 465 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
64 (139.54 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
174.31 EUR (61)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
58.65%
Max deposit load:
27.06%
Latest trade:
10 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
2.87
Long Trades:
506 (57.70%)
Short Trades:
371 (42.30%)
Profit Factor:
1.70
Expected Payoff:
0.65 EUR
Average Profit:
2.05 EUR
Average Loss:
-4.03 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-35.41 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-126.53 EUR (3)
Monthly growth:
10.60%
Annual Forecast:
129.36%
Algo trading:
80%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
65.11 EUR
Maximal:
198.25 EUR (35.81%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
38.09% (197.20 EUR)
By Equity:
56.83% (351.10 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|607
|XAUUSD
|113
|USDJPY
|49
|EURGBP
|42
|GBPUSD
|32
|AUDCHF
|22
|EURUSD
|12
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|837
|XAUUSD
|-266
|USDJPY
|82
|EURGBP
|-39
|GBPUSD
|6
|AUDCHF
|22
|EURUSD
|7
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|74K
|XAUUSD
|-13K
|USDJPY
|4.2K
|EURGBP
|-2.7K
|GBPUSD
|-205
|AUDCHF
|749
|EURUSD
|375
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
Best trade: +34.38 EUR
Worst trade: -84 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 61
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +139.54 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -35.41 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 15
|0.00 × 1
|
EurotradeSA-Server-1
|0.10 × 150
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
LiteFinance-MT5
|0.38 × 48
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.60 × 10
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.62 × 84
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.94 × 33
|
itexsys-Platform
|1.00 × 5
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|1.00 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|1.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|1.01 × 101
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|1.29 × 246
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.29 × 12764
|
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
|1.49 × 53
|
OctaFX-Real2
|1.80 × 10
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|1.83 × 163
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.00 × 342
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|2.08 × 599
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|2.21 × 189
