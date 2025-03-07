SignalsSections
Van Tuyen Le

Nothingggggno

Van Tuyen Le
0 reviews
Reliability
46 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 300 USD per month
growth since 2025 84%
Exness-MT5Real26
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 757
Profit Trades:
514 (29.25%)
Loss Trades:
1 243 (70.75%)
Best trade:
2 678.18 USD
Worst trade:
-616.94 USD
Gross Profit:
67 483.69 USD (74 645 937 pips)
Gross Loss:
-52 482.11 USD (58 422 901 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (1 736.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
7 122.05 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
80.16%
Max deposit load:
2.07%
Latest trade:
4 minutes ago
Trades per week:
95
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.77
Long Trades:
551 (31.36%)
Short Trades:
1 206 (68.64%)
Profit Factor:
1.29
Expected Payoff:
8.54 USD
Average Profit:
131.29 USD
Average Loss:
-42.22 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
24 (-830.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 481.04 USD (20)
Monthly growth:
-14.38%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 081.81 USD
Maximal:
5 421.28 USD (14.14%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.74% (3 972.14 USD)
By Equity:
3.26% (553.88 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 1744
ETHUSD 13
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 15K
ETHUSD 460
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 16M
ETHUSD 72K
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 678.18 USD
Worst trade: -617 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 20
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 736.48 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -830.90 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real26" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
0.00 × 1
EightcapGlobal-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 42
No reviews
2025.12.12 10:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.10 16:34
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.09 15:10
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.09 14:07
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.08 21:41
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.08 10:23
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.08 03:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.07 19:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.07 08:48
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.07 01:28
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.06 11:48
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.03 13:06
No swaps are charged
2025.12.03 13:06
No swaps are charged
2025.11.21 07:51
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.20 16:01
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.21 09:04
No swaps are charged
2025.10.21 09:04
No swaps are charged
2025.10.17 16:41
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.13 07:24
No swaps are charged
2025.10.13 07:24
No swaps are charged
