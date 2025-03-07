- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 757
Profit Trades:
514 (29.25%)
Loss Trades:
1 243 (70.75%)
Best trade:
2 678.18 USD
Worst trade:
-616.94 USD
Gross Profit:
67 483.69 USD (74 645 937 pips)
Gross Loss:
-52 482.11 USD (58 422 901 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (1 736.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
7 122.05 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
80.16%
Max deposit load:
2.07%
Latest trade:
4 minutes ago
Trades per week:
95
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.77
Long Trades:
551 (31.36%)
Short Trades:
1 206 (68.64%)
Profit Factor:
1.29
Expected Payoff:
8.54 USD
Average Profit:
131.29 USD
Average Loss:
-42.22 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
24 (-830.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 481.04 USD (20)
Monthly growth:
-14.38%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 081.81 USD
Maximal:
5 421.28 USD (14.14%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.74% (3 972.14 USD)
By Equity:
3.26% (553.88 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|1744
|ETHUSD
|13
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|15K
|ETHUSD
|460
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|16M
|ETHUSD
|72K
|
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
|
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
|
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2 678.18 USD
Worst trade: -617 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 20
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 736.48 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -830.90 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real26" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No reviews
