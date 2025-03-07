- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
516
Profit Trades:
210 (40.69%)
Loss Trades:
306 (59.30%)
Best trade:
1 259.09 USD
Worst trade:
-758.56 USD
Gross Profit:
55 985.03 USD (567 430 pips)
Gross Loss:
-54 001.29 USD (467 663 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (1 729.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 574.58 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.04
Trading activity:
66.38%
Max deposit load:
10.83%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.31
Long Trades:
336 (65.12%)
Short Trades:
180 (34.88%)
Profit Factor:
1.04
Expected Payoff:
3.84 USD
Average Profit:
266.60 USD
Average Loss:
-176.47 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-992.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 510.95 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
-7.85%
Annual Forecast:
-95.27%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 251.22 USD
Maximal:
6 456.36 USD (104.05%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
29.34% (6 456.36 USD)
By Equity:
5.24% (578.90 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|372
|GBPJPY
|75
|EURJPY
|28
|USDJPY
|17
|GBPUSD
|7
|AUDJPY
|6
|CHFJPY
|5
|CADJPY
|4
|NZDJPY
|2
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|3.8K
|GBPJPY
|-4.1K
|EURJPY
|337
|USDJPY
|1.4K
|GBPUSD
|-40
|AUDJPY
|232
|CHFJPY
|148
|CADJPY
|-210
|NZDJPY
|428
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|99K
|GBPJPY
|-16K
|EURJPY
|6.2K
|USDJPY
|4K
|GBPUSD
|885
|AUDJPY
|915
|CHFJPY
|1.5K
|CADJPY
|863
|NZDJPY
|2K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 259.09 USD
Worst trade: -759 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 729.72 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -992.26 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live6
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 20
|
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 2
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 9
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 2
|
AlSalamBank-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
InstaForex-Contest.com
|0.00 × 1
|
InvestTechFx-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
PreciseFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
