SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Lensa Intra 3o
Billy Natio

Lensa Intra 3o

Billy Natio
0 reviews
Reliability
80 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 77 USD per month
growth since 2024 37%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
516
Profit Trades:
210 (40.69%)
Loss Trades:
306 (59.30%)
Best trade:
1 259.09 USD
Worst trade:
-758.56 USD
Gross Profit:
55 985.03 USD (567 430 pips)
Gross Loss:
-54 001.29 USD (467 663 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (1 729.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 574.58 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.04
Trading activity:
66.38%
Max deposit load:
10.83%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.31
Long Trades:
336 (65.12%)
Short Trades:
180 (34.88%)
Profit Factor:
1.04
Expected Payoff:
3.84 USD
Average Profit:
266.60 USD
Average Loss:
-176.47 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-992.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 510.95 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
-7.85%
Annual Forecast:
-95.27%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 251.22 USD
Maximal:
6 456.36 USD (104.05%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
29.34% (6 456.36 USD)
By Equity:
5.24% (578.90 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 372
GBPJPY 75
EURJPY 28
USDJPY 17
GBPUSD 7
AUDJPY 6
CHFJPY 5
CADJPY 4
NZDJPY 2
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 3.8K
GBPJPY -4.1K
EURJPY 337
USDJPY 1.4K
GBPUSD -40
AUDJPY 232
CHFJPY 148
CADJPY -210
NZDJPY 428
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 99K
GBPJPY -16K
EURJPY 6.2K
USDJPY 4K
GBPUSD 885
AUDJPY 915
CHFJPY 1.5K
CADJPY 863
NZDJPY 2K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 259.09 USD
Worst trade: -759 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 729.72 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -992.26 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live6
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 20
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 2
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 9
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 2
AlSalamBank-Live
0.00 × 1
InstaForex-Contest.com
0.00 × 1
InvestTechFx-Live
0.00 × 2
PreciseFX-Live
0.00 × 1
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
298 more...
No reviews
2025.05.01 04:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.30 10:14
No swaps are charged
2025.04.30 10:14
No swaps are charged
2025.04.30 07:13
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.04.29 12:18
No swaps are charged
2025.04.29 12:18
No swaps are charged
2025.04.29 11:56
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.04.28 12:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.22 09:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.22 02:03
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.27 10:09
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.35% of days out of 288 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.