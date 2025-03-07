SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Raw
Quang Mai Van

Raw

Quang Mai Van
0 reviews
42 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -47%
Exness-Real17
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
3 895
Profit Trades:
1 764 (45.28%)
Loss Trades:
2 131 (54.71%)
Best trade:
127.34 USD
Worst trade:
-74.41 USD
Gross Profit:
5 517.20 USD (7 612 071 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 173.73 USD (8 972 808 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
31 (26.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
138.58 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
51.22%
Max deposit load:
41.76%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
-0.61
Long Trades:
1 858 (47.70%)
Short Trades:
2 037 (52.30%)
Profit Factor:
0.89
Expected Payoff:
-0.17 USD
Average Profit:
3.13 USD
Average Loss:
-2.90 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
37 (-172.95 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-254.72 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
-5.64%
Annual Forecast:
-68.44%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
859.03 USD
Maximal:
1 072.45 USD (341.08%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
81.96% (997.88 USD)
By Equity:
7.82% (95.30 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 2495
BTCUSD 601
EURUSD 408
GBPUSD 236
USDCHF 72
AUDUSD 60
USDJPY 10
GBPJPY 8
USDCAD 5
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -331
BTCUSD -166
EURUSD -23
GBPUSD -57
USDCHF -22
AUDUSD -36
USDJPY -8
GBPJPY -5
USDCAD -8
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 41K
BTCUSD -1.4M
EURUSD 6.9K
GBPUSD -3K
USDCHF 575
AUDUSD -814
USDJPY -483
GBPJPY -231
USDCAD -749
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +127.34 USD
Worst trade: -74 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +26.85 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -172.95 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TitanFX-02
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real28
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Demo
0.06 × 561
Exness-Real17
0.40 × 2487
XMTrading-Real 12
0.53 × 73
Exness-Real18
0.71 × 259
Exness-Real4
1.11 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live11
2.67 × 15
Exness-Real16
3.28 × 87
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
5.71 × 115
VTMarkets-Live
6.13 × 8
Exness-Real9
9.02 × 312
RoboForex-ProCent-5
13.78 × 51
Axi-US18-Live
17.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
22.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live05
22.92 × 307
RoboForex-ProCent-8
113.84 × 90
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.14 17:20
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.06 13:48
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.14 02:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.12 13:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.27 12:53
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.26 00:13
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.25 07:28
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.20 13:33
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.09 02:18
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.02 15:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.24 16:49
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.17 13:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.25 07:13
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.22 03:57
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.21 22:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.21 14:19
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.21 13:19
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.21 08:00
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.05 22:00
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.30 06:57
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Raw
30 USD per month
-47%
0
0
USD
722
USD
42
99%
3 895
45%
51%
0.89
-0.17
USD
82%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.