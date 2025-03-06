- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
845
Profit Trades:
562 (66.50%)
Loss Trades:
283 (33.49%)
Best trade:
2 760.00 USD
Worst trade:
-6 945.00 USD
Gross Profit:
133 219.66 USD (330 562 pips)
Gross Loss:
-134 771.85 USD (261 448 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (2 017.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5 119.50 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.03
Trading activity:
8.74%
Max deposit load:
134.46%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
-0.08
Long Trades:
553 (65.44%)
Short Trades:
292 (34.56%)
Profit Factor:
0.99
Expected Payoff:
-1.84 USD
Average Profit:
237.05 USD
Average Loss:
-476.23 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-4 005.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-9 242.00 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-54.92%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
2%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 017.19 USD
Maximal:
18 424.15 USD (104.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
63.65% (18 424.15 USD)
By Equity:
47.14% (10 440.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.s
|782
|NAS100.s
|52
|USDJPY.s
|6
|HK50.s
|3
|BTCUST.cfd
|2
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.s
|-313
|NAS100.s
|-1.2K
|USDJPY.s
|-16
|HK50.s
|113
|BTCUST.cfd
|-177
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.s
|41K
|NAS100.s
|63K
|USDJPY.s
|-328
|HK50.s
|1.6K
|BTCUST.cfd
|-36K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2 760.00 USD
Worst trade: -6 945 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 017.64 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4 005.10 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "DooTechnology-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
No reviews
