Walter Da Costa Carvalho

Doo Conta Particular

Walter Da Costa Carvalho
0 reviews
63 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 -4%
DooTechnology-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
845
Profit Trades:
562 (66.50%)
Loss Trades:
283 (33.49%)
Best trade:
2 760.00 USD
Worst trade:
-6 945.00 USD
Gross Profit:
133 219.66 USD (330 562 pips)
Gross Loss:
-134 771.85 USD (261 448 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (2 017.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5 119.50 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.03
Trading activity:
8.74%
Max deposit load:
134.46%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
-0.08
Long Trades:
553 (65.44%)
Short Trades:
292 (34.56%)
Profit Factor:
0.99
Expected Payoff:
-1.84 USD
Average Profit:
237.05 USD
Average Loss:
-476.23 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-4 005.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-9 242.00 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-54.92%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
2%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 017.19 USD
Maximal:
18 424.15 USD (104.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
63.65% (18 424.15 USD)
By Equity:
47.14% (10 440.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.s 782
NAS100.s 52
USDJPY.s 6
HK50.s 3
BTCUST.cfd 2
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.s -313
NAS100.s -1.2K
USDJPY.s -16
HK50.s 113
BTCUST.cfd -177
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.s 41K
NAS100.s 63K
USDJPY.s -328
HK50.s 1.6K
BTCUST.cfd -36K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 760.00 USD
Worst trade: -6 945 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 017.64 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4 005.10 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "DooTechnology-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

2025.12.10 20:37
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.10 11:28
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 10:28
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 09:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 04:47
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 03:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 02:44
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 01:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 00:44
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.08 23:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.08 21:41
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.08 20:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.08 18:38
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.08 16:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.08 15:35
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.08 14:29
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.03 14:02
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.01 11:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.30 23:42
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 16:29
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
