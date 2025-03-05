SignalsSections
Saiful Arifin

SuperGold V6 XM

Saiful Arifin
0 reviews
Reliability
43 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 181%
XMGlobal-Real 42
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
870
Profit Trades:
762 (87.58%)
Loss Trades:
108 (12.41%)
Best trade:
45.69 USD
Worst trade:
-19.28 USD
Gross Profit:
659.39 USD (359 888 pips)
Gross Loss:
-275.64 USD (220 050 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
44 (16.03 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
73.45 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
45.50%
Max deposit load:
12.48%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
38
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.32
Long Trades:
870 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.39
Expected Payoff:
0.44 USD
Average Profit:
0.87 USD
Average Loss:
-2.55 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-49.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-60.76 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
17.46%
Annual Forecast:
212.65%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
60.76 USD (9.09%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.54% (60.76 USD)
By Equity:
66.24% (229.42 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLDmicro 870
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLDmicro 384
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLDmicro 140K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +45.69 USD
Worst trade: -19 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +16.03 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -49.85 USD

spesial Gold by EA SUPERGOLD by platinumforex.id
No reviews
2025.11.18 08:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 02:49
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.17 21:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.17 20:29
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.02 10:38
No swaps are charged
2025.11.02 10:38
No swaps are charged
2025.10.31 02:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.29 16:52
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.29 11:43
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.23 03:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.23 02:31
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.23 01:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.23 00:31
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.22 19:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.22 08:44
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.22 01:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.22 00:40
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.20 07:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.16 08:08
No swaps are charged
2025.10.16 08:08
No swaps are charged
