Trades:
2 235
Profit Trades:
1 357 (60.71%)
Loss Trades:
878 (39.28%)
Best trade:
122.85 USD
Worst trade:
-270.93 USD
Gross Profit:
11 737.43 USD (167 119 pips)
Gross Loss:
-11 728.45 USD (169 397 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (57.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
240.05 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
64.15%
Max deposit load:
97.22%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
1 234 (55.21%)
Short Trades:
1 001 (44.79%)
Profit Factor:
1.00
Expected Payoff:
0.00 USD
Average Profit:
8.65 USD
Average Loss:
-13.36 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
39 (-19.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 030.20 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
-1.90%
Annual Forecast:
-23.07%
Algo trading:
80%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
66.31 USD
Maximal:
2 643.96 USD (48.07%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
37.93% (2 643.96 USD)
By Equity:
22.66% (736.29 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|854
|EURUSD
|674
|GBPUSD
|229
|NZDUSD
|123
|GBPJPY
|109
|EURJPY
|76
|AUDUSD
|47
|USDCAD
|43
|AUDJPY
|31
|USDCHF
|23
|EURGBP
|8
|GBPCHF
|5
|USDMXN
|5
|AUDCAD
|4
|NZDJPY
|3
|GBPCAD
|1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|-1.3K
|EURUSD
|1K
|GBPUSD
|-325
|NZDUSD
|-15
|GBPJPY
|573
|EURJPY
|236
|AUDUSD
|-92
|USDCAD
|-41
|AUDJPY
|12
|USDCHF
|68
|EURGBP
|1
|GBPCHF
|-4
|USDMXN
|-1
|AUDCAD
|-3
|NZDJPY
|-102
|GBPCAD
|-1
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|-16K
|EURUSD
|5.9K
|GBPUSD
|-1.3K
|NZDUSD
|-226
|GBPJPY
|10K
|EURJPY
|4.1K
|AUDUSD
|-670
|USDCAD
|-979
|AUDJPY
|97
|USDCHF
|796
|EURGBP
|27
|GBPCHF
|-264
|USDMXN
|-2.2K
|AUDCAD
|-93
|NZDJPY
|-1.3K
|GBPCAD
|-123
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Best trade: +122.85 USD
Worst trade: -271 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +57.27 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -19.56 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OANDA-v20 Live-1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
360Capital-Real
|0.00 × 16
|
ICMarkets-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 26
|
VantageFX-Live 1
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 10
|
TradersWay-Live 2
|0.00 × 5
|
VantageInternational-Live 12
|0.00 × 6
|
FXCM-EURReal01
|0.00 × 9
|
LiteForex-ECN2.com
|0.00 × 1
|
OspreyFX-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 7
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|0.00 × 1
|
AxionTrade-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.00 × 1
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 15
|
FXFlatMT4-LiveServer
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.00 × 3
|
Axi-US18-Live
|0.00 × 7
|
Eightcap-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ACYSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
XMGlobal-Real 6
|0.00 × 25
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.00 × 3
|
FXCM-CADReal01
|0.00 × 108
|
OANDA-Japan Live
|0.00 × 13
We trade with uniqe signal that are 75 to 85 percent accurate. Welecome to Jamaings Trader.
