The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OANDA-v20 Live-1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

360Capital-Real 0.00 × 16 ICMarkets-Live23 0.00 × 1 VantageFXInternational-Live 6 0.00 × 26 VantageFX-Live 1 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live23 0.00 × 10 TradersWay-Live 2 0.00 × 5 VantageInternational-Live 12 0.00 × 6 FXCM-EURReal01 0.00 × 9 LiteForex-ECN2.com 0.00 × 1 OspreyFX-Live 0.00 × 4 VantageFXInternational-Live 7 0.00 × 2 VantageInternational-Live 7 0.00 × 1 AxionTrade-Live 0.00 × 5 ICMarkets-Live16 0.00 × 1 KeyToMarkets-Live 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live05 0.00 × 15 FXFlatMT4-LiveServer 0.00 × 2 ICMarketsSC-Live16 0.00 × 3 Axi-US18-Live 0.00 × 7 Eightcap-Real 0.00 × 1 ACYSecurities-Live 0.00 × 3 XMGlobal-Real 6 0.00 × 25 ICMarkets-Live11 0.00 × 3 FXCM-CADReal01 0.00 × 108 OANDA-Japan Live 0.00 × 13 239 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor