George Brown

Jamings Trader

George Brown
0 reviews
Reliability
56 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 21%
OANDA-v20 Live-1
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 235
Profit Trades:
1 357 (60.71%)
Loss Trades:
878 (39.28%)
Best trade:
122.85 USD
Worst trade:
-270.93 USD
Gross Profit:
11 737.43 USD (167 119 pips)
Gross Loss:
-11 728.45 USD (169 397 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (57.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
240.05 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
64.15%
Max deposit load:
97.22%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
1 234 (55.21%)
Short Trades:
1 001 (44.79%)
Profit Factor:
1.00
Expected Payoff:
0.00 USD
Average Profit:
8.65 USD
Average Loss:
-13.36 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
39 (-19.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 030.20 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
-1.90%
Annual Forecast:
-23.07%
Algo trading:
80%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
66.31 USD
Maximal:
2 643.96 USD (48.07%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
37.93% (2 643.96 USD)
By Equity:
22.66% (736.29 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 854
EURUSD 674
GBPUSD 229
NZDUSD 123
GBPJPY 109
EURJPY 76
AUDUSD 47
USDCAD 43
AUDJPY 31
USDCHF 23
EURGBP 8
GBPCHF 5
USDMXN 5
AUDCAD 4
NZDJPY 3
GBPCAD 1
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY -1.3K
EURUSD 1K
GBPUSD -325
NZDUSD -15
GBPJPY 573
EURJPY 236
AUDUSD -92
USDCAD -41
AUDJPY 12
USDCHF 68
EURGBP 1
GBPCHF -4
USDMXN -1
AUDCAD -3
NZDJPY -102
GBPCAD -1
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY -16K
EURUSD 5.9K
GBPUSD -1.3K
NZDUSD -226
GBPJPY 10K
EURJPY 4.1K
AUDUSD -670
USDCAD -979
AUDJPY 97
USDCHF 796
EURGBP 27
GBPCHF -264
USDMXN -2.2K
AUDCAD -93
NZDJPY -1.3K
GBPCAD -123
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +122.85 USD
Worst trade: -271 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +57.27 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -19.56 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OANDA-v20 Live-1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

360Capital-Real
0.00 × 16
ICMarkets-Live23
0.00 × 1
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 26
VantageFX-Live 1
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 10
TradersWay-Live 2
0.00 × 5
VantageInternational-Live 12
0.00 × 6
FXCM-EURReal01
0.00 × 9
LiteForex-ECN2.com
0.00 × 1
OspreyFX-Live
0.00 × 4
VantageFXInternational-Live 7
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 7
0.00 × 1
AxionTrade-Live
0.00 × 5
ICMarkets-Live16
0.00 × 1
KeyToMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 15
FXFlatMT4-LiveServer
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.00 × 3
Axi-US18-Live
0.00 × 7
Eightcap-Real
0.00 × 1
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 3
XMGlobal-Real 6
0.00 × 25
ICMarkets-Live11
0.00 × 3
FXCM-CADReal01
0.00 × 108
OANDA-Japan Live
0.00 × 13
239 more...
We trade with uniqe signal that are 75 to 85 percent accurate. Welecome to Jamaings Trader.
No reviews
2025.08.11 12:17
No swaps are charged
2025.08.11 12:17
No swaps are charged
2025.08.04 05:01
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.19 15:39
80% of growth achieved within 9 days. This comprises 4.5% of days out of 200 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.