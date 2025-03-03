SignalsSections
Dany Wardiyanto

Pip Rider

Dany Wardiyanto
0 reviews
46 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -4%
Headway-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 336
Profit Trades:
873 (65.34%)
Loss Trades:
463 (34.66%)
Best trade:
117.85 USD
Worst trade:
-60.00 USD
Gross Profit:
3 010.97 USD (247 880 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 212.24 USD (281 373 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (11.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
241.55 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
98.85%
Max deposit load:
2.40%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.35
Long Trades:
898 (67.22%)
Short Trades:
438 (32.78%)
Profit Factor:
0.94
Expected Payoff:
-0.15 USD
Average Profit:
3.45 USD
Average Loss:
-6.94 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
23 (-61.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-228.52 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
-5.26%
Annual Forecast:
-63.84%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
309.22 USD
Maximal:
579.27 USD (10.72%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.72% (579.27 USD)
By Equity:
15.25% (734.80 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 430
AUDNZD 396
NZDCAD 320
XAUUSD 154
USDJPY 18
USDCAD 6
EURUSD 4
EURGBP 4
USDCHF 2
NZDUSD 2
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD -49
AUDNZD -23
NZDCAD 156
XAUUSD -239
USDJPY -7
USDCAD -47
EURUSD -1
EURGBP 3
USDCHF 2
NZDUSD 4
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD -21K
AUDNZD 2.4K
NZDCAD 9K
XAUUSD -19K
USDJPY -228
USDCAD -5.2K
EURUSD -71
EURGBP 256
USDCHF 150
NZDUSD 406
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +117.85 USD
Worst trade: -60 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +11.71 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -61.77 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
0.00 × 3
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
CPTMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 3
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.50 × 10
ECMarkets-Live02
0.82 × 114
GoMarkets-Real 10
1.70 × 23
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
2.22 × 54
VantageInternational-Live 16
3.33 × 12
FBS-Real-2
3.55 × 753
FBS-Real-3
4.20 × 20
RoboForex-ProCent-4
4.60 × 147
VantageInternational-Live 12
5.00 × 2
TitanFX-02
5.03 × 34
ZAIXLtd-Live
5.40 × 532
ICMarketsSC-Live23
6.00 × 1
SwitchMarkets-Real
6.67 × 18
Tickmill-Live09
7.35 × 267
Pepperstone-Edge01
7.76 × 63
EightcapLtd-Real-4
8.21 × 583
Exness-Real16
10.20 × 5
RoboForex-ProCent-7
11.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live26
11.52 × 56
7 more...
Mix Martingale & Single Entry
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Pip Rider
30 USD per month
-4%
0
0
USD
4.8K
USD
46
100%
1 336
65%
99%
0.93
-0.15
USD
15%
1:500
Copy

