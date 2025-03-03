- Growth
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 336
Profit Trades:
873 (65.34%)
Loss Trades:
463 (34.66%)
Best trade:
117.85 USD
Worst trade:
-60.00 USD
Gross Profit:
3 010.97 USD (247 880 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 212.24 USD (281 373 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (11.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
241.55 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
98.85%
Max deposit load:
2.40%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.35
Long Trades:
898 (67.22%)
Short Trades:
438 (32.78%)
Profit Factor:
0.94
Expected Payoff:
-0.15 USD
Average Profit:
3.45 USD
Average Loss:
-6.94 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
23 (-61.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-228.52 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
-5.26%
Annual Forecast:
-63.84%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
309.22 USD
Maximal:
579.27 USD (10.72%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.72% (579.27 USD)
By Equity:
15.25% (734.80 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|430
|AUDNZD
|396
|NZDCAD
|320
|XAUUSD
|154
|USDJPY
|18
|USDCAD
|6
|EURUSD
|4
|EURGBP
|4
|USDCHF
|2
|NZDUSD
|2
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|-49
|AUDNZD
|-23
|NZDCAD
|156
|XAUUSD
|-239
|USDJPY
|-7
|USDCAD
|-47
|EURUSD
|-1
|EURGBP
|3
|USDCHF
|2
|NZDUSD
|4
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|-21K
|AUDNZD
|2.4K
|NZDCAD
|9K
|XAUUSD
|-19K
|USDJPY
|-228
|USDCAD
|-5.2K
|EURUSD
|-71
|EURGBP
|256
|USDCHF
|150
|NZDUSD
|406
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +117.85 USD
Worst trade: -60 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +11.71 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -61.77 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|0.00 × 3
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
CPTMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 3
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.50 × 10
|
ECMarkets-Live02
|0.82 × 114
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|1.70 × 23
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|2.22 × 54
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|3.33 × 12
|
FBS-Real-2
|3.55 × 753
|
FBS-Real-3
|4.20 × 20
|
RoboForex-ProCent-4
|4.60 × 147
|
VantageInternational-Live 12
|5.00 × 2
|
TitanFX-02
|5.03 × 34
|
ZAIXLtd-Live
|5.40 × 532
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|6.00 × 1
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|6.67 × 18
|
Tickmill-Live09
|7.35 × 267
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|7.76 × 63
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|8.21 × 583
|
Exness-Real16
|10.20 × 5
|
RoboForex-ProCent-7
|11.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|11.52 × 56
Mix Martingale & Single Entry
No reviews
