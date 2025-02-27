The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live08" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live18 0.00 × 1 Tickmill-Live04 0.00 × 1 ICMarkets-Live19 0.00 × 1 PureMGlobal-Live 0.00 × 1 TradersWay-Live 2 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live32 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live20 0.14 × 7 ICMarkets-Live20 0.17 × 6 Pepperstone-Edge01 0.39 × 33 Tickmill-Live02 0.45 × 293 BlackBullMarkets-Live 0.50 × 2 ICMarketsSC-Live14 0.50 × 6 FxPro.com-Real07 0.51 × 49 ForexTimeFXTM-ECN 0.57 × 1616 ICMarketsSC-Live10 0.73 × 341 ICMarkets-Live24 0.83 × 6 Pepperstone-Edge03 0.84 × 67 Tickmill-Live05 0.84 × 230 ICMarketsSC-Live24 0.89 × 45 EquitiGroup-Live 0.89 × 227 LQD1-Live01 0.93 × 14 ICMarkets-Live02 1.00 × 1 ACYCapital-Live02 1.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live08 1.02 × 223 ICMarkets-Live05 1.03 × 36 136 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor