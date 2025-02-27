- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 774
Profit Trades:
673 (37.93%)
Loss Trades:
1 101 (62.06%)
Best trade:
119.26 USD
Worst trade:
-213.36 USD
Gross Profit:
7 596.30 USD (125 318 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7 056.03 USD (104 510 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (128.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
236.53 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
65.71%
Max deposit load:
105.66%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.79
Long Trades:
768 (43.29%)
Short Trades:
1 006 (56.71%)
Profit Factor:
1.08
Expected Payoff:
0.30 USD
Average Profit:
11.29 USD
Average Loss:
-6.41 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
45 (-36.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-426.62 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-28.62%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
16%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
32.69 USD
Maximal:
685.89 USD (54.25%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
65.28% (243.28 USD)
By Equity:
65.32% (495.46 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|1774
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|540
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|21K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +119.26 USD
Worst trade: -213 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +128.37 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -36.82 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live08" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
PureMGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TradersWay-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.14 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.17 × 6
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.39 × 33
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.45 × 293
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.50 × 6
|
FxPro.com-Real07
|0.51 × 49
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|0.57 × 1616
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.73 × 341
|
ICMarkets-Live24
|0.83 × 6
|
Pepperstone-Edge03
|0.84 × 67
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.84 × 230
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.89 × 45
|
EquitiGroup-Live
|0.89 × 227
|
LQD1-Live01
|0.93 × 14
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|1.00 × 1
|
ACYCapital-Live02
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|1.02 × 223
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|1.03 × 36
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
19%
0
0
USD
USD
140
USD
USD
45
16%
1 774
37%
66%
1.07
0.30
USD
USD
65%
1:500