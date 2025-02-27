SignalsSections
Zhenjiang Wei

TrendTradingEA

Zhenjiang Wei
0 reviews
Reliability
45 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 19%
Tickmill-Live08
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 774
Profit Trades:
673 (37.93%)
Loss Trades:
1 101 (62.06%)
Best trade:
119.26 USD
Worst trade:
-213.36 USD
Gross Profit:
7 596.30 USD (125 318 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7 056.03 USD (104 510 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (128.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
236.53 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
65.71%
Max deposit load:
105.66%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.79
Long Trades:
768 (43.29%)
Short Trades:
1 006 (56.71%)
Profit Factor:
1.08
Expected Payoff:
0.30 USD
Average Profit:
11.29 USD
Average Loss:
-6.41 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
45 (-36.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-426.62 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-28.62%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
16%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
32.69 USD
Maximal:
685.89 USD (54.25%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
65.28% (243.28 USD)
By Equity:
65.32% (495.46 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 1774
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 540
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 21K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +119.26 USD
Worst trade: -213 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +128.37 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -36.82 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live08" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live18
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live19
0.00 × 1
PureMGlobal-Live
0.00 × 1
TradersWay-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.14 × 7
ICMarkets-Live20
0.17 × 6
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.39 × 33
Tickmill-Live02
0.45 × 293
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.50 × 6
FxPro.com-Real07
0.51 × 49
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
0.57 × 1616
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.73 × 341
ICMarkets-Live24
0.83 × 6
Pepperstone-Edge03
0.84 × 67
Tickmill-Live05
0.84 × 230
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.89 × 45
EquitiGroup-Live
0.89 × 227
LQD1-Live01
0.93 × 14
ICMarkets-Live02
1.00 × 1
ACYCapital-Live02
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
1.02 × 223
ICMarkets-Live05
1.03 × 36
136 more...
No reviews
2025.09.16 17:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.16 16:26
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.06 12:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.05 22:19
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.29 15:12
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.27 23:49
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.27 13:27
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.22 13:42
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.13 01:18
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.12 19:06
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.12 17:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.12 10:40
High current drawdown in 39% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.01 06:14
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.04.29 14:26
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.04.15 08:05
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.51% of days out of 57 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.15 02:38
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.15 01:27
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.15 00:23
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.11 17:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.11 17:35
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
