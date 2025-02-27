SignalsSections
Methee Taengngam

Hyfx

Methee Taengngam
0 reviews
Reliability
44 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 131%
VantageInternational-Live 3
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 606
Profit Trades:
1 535 (95.57%)
Loss Trades:
71 (4.42%)
Best trade:
91.56 USD
Worst trade:
-52.09 USD
Gross Profit:
2 172.14 USD (160 906 pips)
Gross Loss:
-313.20 USD (6 202 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
227 (249.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
249.62 USD (227)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.37
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
371.44%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
35.69
Long Trades:
1 576 (98.13%)
Short Trades:
30 (1.87%)
Profit Factor:
6.94
Expected Payoff:
1.16 USD
Average Profit:
1.42 USD
Average Loss:
-4.41 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-40.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-52.09 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
1.01%
Annual Forecast:
12.22%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
15.90 USD
Maximal:
52.09 USD (5.74%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.17% (15.84 USD)
By Equity:
99.22% (2 910.43 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD+ 829
GBPUSD+ 777
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +91.56 USD
Worst trade: -52 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 227
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +249.62 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -40.75 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.08.06 11:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.03 07:31
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.24 09:26
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.19 09:16
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.18 18:47
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.30 07:46
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.23 09:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.06 12:45
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.04.30 17:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.30 11:36
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.30 04:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.28 14:52
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.28 13:48
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.03 14:28
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.18 06:46
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.17 18:44
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.17 10:29
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.04 13:08
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.03.04 09:52
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.04 08:43
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
