- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 606
Profit Trades:
1 535 (95.57%)
Loss Trades:
71 (4.42%)
Best trade:
91.56 USD
Worst trade:
-52.09 USD
Gross Profit:
2 172.14 USD (160 906 pips)
Gross Loss:
-313.20 USD (6 202 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
227 (249.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
249.62 USD (227)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.37
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
371.44%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
35.69
Long Trades:
1 576 (98.13%)
Short Trades:
30 (1.87%)
Profit Factor:
6.94
Expected Payoff:
1.16 USD
Average Profit:
1.42 USD
Average Loss:
-4.41 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-40.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-52.09 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
1.01%
Annual Forecast:
12.22%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
15.90 USD
Maximal:
52.09 USD (5.74%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.17% (15.84 USD)
By Equity:
99.22% (2 910.43 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD+
|829
|GBPUSD+
|777
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD+
|1K
|GBPUSD+
|860
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD+
|73K
|GBPUSD+
|82K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +91.56 USD
Worst trade: -52 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 227
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +249.62 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -40.75 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
No reviews