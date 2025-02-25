SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / TradeVesting 01
Yelena Claudia

TradeVesting 01

Yelena Claudia
0 reviews
Reliability
44 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 68%
XMGlobal-Real 21
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
299
Profit Trades:
257 (85.95%)
Loss Trades:
42 (14.05%)
Best trade:
183.80 USD
Worst trade:
-20.03 USD
Gross Profit:
4 506.38 USD (10 797 563 pips)
Gross Loss:
-141.98 USD (151 170 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
43 (450.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
450.85 USD (43)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.74
Trading activity:
94.14%
Max deposit load:
1.24%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
196.68
Long Trades:
231 (77.26%)
Short Trades:
68 (22.74%)
Profit Factor:
31.74
Expected Payoff:
14.60 USD
Average Profit:
17.53 USD
Average Loss:
-3.38 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-11.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-22.19 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
1.49%
Annual Forecast:
18.09%
Algo trading:
5%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
22.19 USD (0.56%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.29% (6.02 USD)
By Equity:
44.94% (5 124.32 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD 248
BTCUSD 49
USDCAD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD 3.3K
BTCUSD 1K
USDCAD -2
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD 333K
BTCUSD 10M
USDCAD -257
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +183.80 USD
Worst trade: -20 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 43
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +450.85 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -11.79 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 21" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

XM.COM-Real 11
0.00 × 3
XMGlobal-Real 38
0.00 × 3
XMGlobal-Real 26
0.00 × 8
XMGlobal-Real 17
0.33 × 9
XMGlobal-Real 20
0.40 × 35
XMUK-Real 17
0.50 × 4
XMGlobal-Real 2
0.50 × 2
XMGlobal-Real 18
0.58 × 553
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.78 × 397
XMGlobal-Real 35
1.00 × 2
RoboForex-Pro-3
1.89 × 71
GemTrade-Live6
1.97 × 176
EquitiGroup-Live
2.38 × 8
RoboForex-Pro-4
4.57 × 7
AxiTrader-US888-Live
8.00 × 1
Semi Swing Gold & Bitcoin Trade Only

Minimum Equity 1,000 USD and every month topup 100 - 500 USD

Compounding Capital + Profit + Topup Every Month for 1 years ahead.

Starting 1st March 2025 - 28 February 2026. (1st Target)

No WD Profit until 28 Feb '26

Target Profit 5 - 30% /5 weeks

No reviews
2025.12.10 03:22
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.13 07:11
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.13 06:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.12 16:21
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.09 15:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.08 00:09
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.07 19:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.06 14:37
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.06 13:37
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.06 06:07
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.06 05:07
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 21:47
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 18:37
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 13:10
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 12:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 10:00
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.17 11:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.17 08:21
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.06 09:36
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.03.25 01:48
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
