- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
299
Profit Trades:
257 (85.95%)
Loss Trades:
42 (14.05%)
Best trade:
183.80 USD
Worst trade:
-20.03 USD
Gross Profit:
4 506.38 USD (10 797 563 pips)
Gross Loss:
-141.98 USD (151 170 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
43 (450.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
450.85 USD (43)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.74
Trading activity:
94.14%
Max deposit load:
1.24%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
196.68
Long Trades:
231 (77.26%)
Short Trades:
68 (22.74%)
Profit Factor:
31.74
Expected Payoff:
14.60 USD
Average Profit:
17.53 USD
Average Loss:
-3.38 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-11.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-22.19 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
1.49%
Annual Forecast:
18.09%
Algo trading:
5%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
22.19 USD (0.56%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.29% (6.02 USD)
By Equity:
44.94% (5 124.32 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD
|248
|BTCUSD
|49
|USDCAD
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLD
|3.3K
|BTCUSD
|1K
|USDCAD
|-2
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLD
|333K
|BTCUSD
|10M
|USDCAD
|-257
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +183.80 USD
Worst trade: -20 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 43
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +450.85 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -11.79 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 21" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
XM.COM-Real 11
|0.00 × 3
|
XMGlobal-Real 38
|0.00 × 3
|
XMGlobal-Real 26
|0.00 × 8
|
XMGlobal-Real 17
|0.33 × 9
|
XMGlobal-Real 20
|0.40 × 35
|
XMUK-Real 17
|0.50 × 4
|
XMGlobal-Real 2
|0.50 × 2
|
XMGlobal-Real 18
|0.58 × 553
|
XMGlobal-Real 21
|0.78 × 397
|
XMGlobal-Real 35
|1.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Pro-3
|1.89 × 71
|
GemTrade-Live6
|1.97 × 176
|
EquitiGroup-Live
|2.38 × 8
|
RoboForex-Pro-4
|4.57 × 7
|
AxiTrader-US888-Live
|8.00 × 1
Semi Swing Gold & Bitcoin Trade Only
Minimum Equity 1,000 USD and every month topup 100 - 500 USD
Compounding Capital + Profit + Topup Every Month for 1 years ahead.
Starting 1st March 2025 - 28 February 2026. (1st Target)
No WD Profit until 28 Feb '26
Target Profit 5 - 30% /5 weeks
