SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / YinYang 69 A
Yohanes Anugrah Muliady

YinYang 69 A

Yohanes Anugrah Muliady
0 reviews
Reliability
51 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 174%
VictoryInternational-REAL
1:100
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
770
Profit Trades:
352 (45.71%)
Loss Trades:
418 (54.29%)
Best trade:
6 916.60 USD
Worst trade:
-13 471.60 USD
Gross Profit:
135 384.90 USD (337 183 pips)
Gross Loss:
-118 026.90 USD (360 306 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (1 033.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
13 514.00 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
23.09%
Max deposit load:
38.32%
Latest trade:
58 minutes ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.29
Long Trades:
346 (44.94%)
Short Trades:
424 (55.06%)
Profit Factor:
1.15
Expected Payoff:
22.54 USD
Average Profit:
384.62 USD
Average Loss:
-282.36 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-4 914.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-13 471.60 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
-19.11%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
35%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
946.08 USD
Maximal:
13 471.60 USD (36.60%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
36.70% (13 524.40 USD)
By Equity:
44.14% (16 244.80 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 769
EURUSD 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 17K
EURUSD -6
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -23K
EURUSD -26
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +6 916.60 USD
Worst trade: -13 472 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 033.50 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4 914.65 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VictoryInternational-REAL" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

AmanaCapital-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
1.10 × 569
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
This signal using EA YinYang 69 method. 
No reviews
2025.12.15 07:57
No swaps are charged
2025.12.15 07:57
No swaps are charged
2025.12.11 00:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.08 14:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.01 15:36
80% of growth achieved within 16 days. This comprises 4.79% of days out of 334 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.20 16:01
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.08 10:33
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.08 08:33
80% of growth achieved within 13 days. This comprises 4.64% of days out of 280 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.30 07:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.30 06:13
80% of growth achieved within 13 days. This comprises 4.78% of days out of 272 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.29 08:37
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.29 06:37
80% of growth achieved within 13 days. This comprises 4.8% of days out of 271 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.29 05:25
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.24 15:26
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.24 02:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.23 00:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.22 07:39
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.13 13:37
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.03.11 11:28
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.10 08:40
No swaps are charged
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
YinYang 69 A
30 USD per month
174%
0
0
USD
26K
USD
51
35%
770
45%
23%
1.14
22.54
USD
44%
1:100
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.