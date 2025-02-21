SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / No 09 TickMill Index Trade 2430
Ka Wing Lee

No 09 TickMill Index Trade 2430

Ka Wing Lee
0 reviews
Reliability
44 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 61%
Tickmill-Live08
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 012
Profit Trades:
641 (63.33%)
Loss Trades:
371 (36.66%)
Best trade:
808.45 USD
Worst trade:
-254.18 USD
Gross Profit:
7 025.21 USD (9 203 365 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 804.10 USD (5 642 410 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (81.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
808.45 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
92.61%
Max deposit load:
28.41%
Latest trade:
11 minutes ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
3.79
Long Trades:
1 012 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.85
Expected Payoff:
3.18 USD
Average Profit:
10.96 USD
Average Loss:
-10.25 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-825.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-825.96 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
3.32%
Annual Forecast:
40.23%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
88.65 USD
Maximal:
849.88 USD (11.87%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.83% (849.88 USD)
By Equity:
60.38% (4 289.97 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
US500 221
US30 187
USTEC 170
DE40 162
JP225 158
CHINA50 114
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
US500 723
US30 608
USTEC 539
DE40 469
JP225 544
CHINA50 338
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
US500 44K
US30 1.6M
USTEC 766K
DE40 256K
JP225 856K
CHINA50 35K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +808.45 USD
Worst trade: -254 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +81.92 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -825.96 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live08" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 1
No reviews
2025.05.05 15:58
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.04.07 10:55
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 04:13
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 01:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.06 22:37
High current drawdown in 40% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.06 22:37
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.03.03 16:23
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.02.26 07:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.02.26 06:48
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.02.25 15:39
Share of trading days is too low
2025.02.25 15:39
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.02.25 14:36
Share of trading days is too low
2025.02.25 14:36
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.02.21 22:21
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.02.21 22:21
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.02.21 22:21
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.02.21 22:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.02.21 22:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
