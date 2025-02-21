- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
9 546
Profit Trades:
6 533 (68.43%)
Loss Trades:
3 013 (31.56%)
Best trade:
2 034.50 USD
Worst trade:
-761.00 USD
Gross Profit:
81 524.38 USD (1 160 567 pips)
Gross Loss:
-72 473.37 USD (1 367 972 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (1 548.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 934.70 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
13.65%
Max deposit load:
154.95%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
10 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.23
Long Trades:
5 826 (61.03%)
Short Trades:
3 720 (38.97%)
Profit Factor:
1.12
Expected Payoff:
0.95 USD
Average Profit:
12.48 USD
Average Loss:
-24.05 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
24 (-1 874.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 669.96 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
3.19%
Annual Forecast:
38.39%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
56.99 USD
Maximal:
7 348.46 USD (44.51%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
65.13% (7 348.46 USD)
By Equity:
51.82% (2 817.32 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD
|9542
|GBPJPY
|1
|US_TECH100
|1
|USDCHF
|1
|EURUSD
|1
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLD
|9K
|GBPJPY
|2
|US_TECH100
|2
|USDCHF
|-1
|EURUSD
|0
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLD
|-208K
|GBPJPY
|234
|US_TECH100
|200
|USDCHF
|-9
|EURUSD
|-11
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2 034.50 USD
Worst trade: -761 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 548.31 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 874.35 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Ava-Real 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Gold signal, mainly intraday short-term, single with stop loss, it is recommended to follow the order at $3,000 1:1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
300 USD per month
105%
0
0
USD
USD
6.6K
USD
USD
48
0%
9 546
68%
14%
1.12
0.95
USD
USD
65%
1:400