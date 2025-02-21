SignalsSections
Guan Shu Zhong

Xauusd9999

Guan Shu Zhong
0 reviews
Reliability
48 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 300 USD per month
growth since 2025 105%
Ava-Real 4
1:400
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
9 546
Profit Trades:
6 533 (68.43%)
Loss Trades:
3 013 (31.56%)
Best trade:
2 034.50 USD
Worst trade:
-761.00 USD
Gross Profit:
81 524.38 USD (1 160 567 pips)
Gross Loss:
-72 473.37 USD (1 367 972 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (1 548.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 934.70 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
13.65%
Max deposit load:
154.95%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
10 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.23
Long Trades:
5 826 (61.03%)
Short Trades:
3 720 (38.97%)
Profit Factor:
1.12
Expected Payoff:
0.95 USD
Average Profit:
12.48 USD
Average Loss:
-24.05 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
24 (-1 874.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 669.96 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
3.19%
Annual Forecast:
38.39%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
56.99 USD
Maximal:
7 348.46 USD (44.51%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
65.13% (7 348.46 USD)
By Equity:
51.82% (2 817.32 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD 9542
GBPJPY 1
US_TECH100 1
USDCHF 1
EURUSD 1
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD 9K
GBPJPY 2
US_TECH100 2
USDCHF -1
EURUSD 0
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD -208K
GBPJPY 234
US_TECH100 200
USDCHF -9
EURUSD -11
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 034.50 USD
Worst trade: -761 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 548.31 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 874.35 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Ava-Real 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TMGM.TradeMax-Live6
0.00 × 6
Ava-Real 5
0.04 × 25
ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live
0.33 × 6
ACYCapital-Live02
0.38 × 8
Ava-Real 4
0.60 × 10
HeroCapitalPty-Server
7.14 × 7
Gold signal, mainly intraday short-term, single with stop loss, it is recommended to follow the order at $3,000 1:1


No reviews
2026.01.12 13:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.15 17:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.12 17:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.12 10:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 16:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.05 10:49
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.26 17:55
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.20 16:01
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.20 14:51
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.09 17:45
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.09 15:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.02 20:59
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.25 12:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.23 21:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.23 19:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.23 17:34
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.23 14:27
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.23 10:19
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.23 08:12
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.23 00:58
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 4.97% of days out of 161 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Xauusd9999
300 USD per month
105%
0
0
USD
6.6K
USD
48
0%
9 546
68%
14%
1.12
0.95
USD
65%
1:400
