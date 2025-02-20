- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
2 216
Profit Trades:
1 216 (54.87%)
Loss Trades:
1 000 (45.13%)
Best trade:
2 456.60 USD
Worst trade:
-2 304.80 USD
Gross Profit:
245 942.70 USD (1 043 896 pips)
Gross Loss:
-192 284.32 USD (2 037 752 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (4 696.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
10 181.60 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
42.57%
Max deposit load:
17.56%
Latest trade:
49 minutes ago
Trades per week:
44
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.42
Long Trades:
1 323 (59.70%)
Short Trades:
893 (40.30%)
Profit Factor:
1.28
Expected Payoff:
24.21 USD
Average Profit:
202.26 USD
Average Loss:
-192.28 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
24 (-683.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-8 353.20 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
13.39%
Annual Forecast:
162.45%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 452.80 USD
Maximal:
22 141.20 USD (35.13%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
35.03% (22 141.20 USD)
By Equity:
27.75% (4 154.40 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|2164
|ETHUSD
|20
|USDJPY
|14
|BTCUSD
|8
|SPX500
|7
|GBPUSD
|2
|EURUSD
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|54K
|ETHUSD
|-80
|USDJPY
|-121
|BTCUSD
|-115
|SPX500
|9
|GBPUSD
|40
|EURUSD
|0
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|229K
|ETHUSD
|-79K
|USDJPY
|-432
|BTCUSD
|-1.1M
|SPX500
|864
|GBPUSD
|200
|EURUSD
|-17
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
