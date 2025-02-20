SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / YUNCL moshi 03
Jin Xing Shi

YUNCL moshi 03

Jin Xing Shi
0 reviews
Reliability
44 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 357%
KVBPrimeLimited-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 216
Profit Trades:
1 216 (54.87%)
Loss Trades:
1 000 (45.13%)
Best trade:
2 456.60 USD
Worst trade:
-2 304.80 USD
Gross Profit:
245 942.70 USD (1 043 896 pips)
Gross Loss:
-192 284.32 USD (2 037 752 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (4 696.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
10 181.60 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
42.57%
Max deposit load:
17.56%
Latest trade:
49 minutes ago
Trades per week:
44
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.42
Long Trades:
1 323 (59.70%)
Short Trades:
893 (40.30%)
Profit Factor:
1.28
Expected Payoff:
24.21 USD
Average Profit:
202.26 USD
Average Loss:
-192.28 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
24 (-683.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-8 353.20 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
13.39%
Annual Forecast:
162.45%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 452.80 USD
Maximal:
22 141.20 USD (35.13%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
35.03% (22 141.20 USD)
By Equity:
27.75% (4 154.40 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 2164
ETHUSD 20
USDJPY 14
BTCUSD 8
SPX500 7
GBPUSD 2
EURUSD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 54K
ETHUSD -80
USDJPY -121
BTCUSD -115
SPX500 9
GBPUSD 40
EURUSD 0
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 229K
ETHUSD -79K
USDJPY -432
BTCUSD -1.1M
SPX500 864
GBPUSD 200
EURUSD -17
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 456.60 USD
Worst trade: -2 305 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +4 696.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -683.30 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "KVBPrimeLimited-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real16
0.00 × 5
Pepperstone-Demo02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge07
1.42 × 38
KVBPrimeLimited-Live
2.35 × 465
FOREX.comGlobal-Live 117
6.00 × 4
Swissquote-Live6
7.59 × 83
模式六： 半自动顺势加仓策略   每一单都带止盈和止损
No reviews
2025.10.07 08:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.06 13:47
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.01 04:04
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.26 13:55
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.25 14:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.25 13:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.25 08:00
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.24 09:22
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.24 08:09
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.24 00:45
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.23 14:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.23 09:44
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.08 02:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.04 15:56
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.04 07:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.04 02:18
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.21 12:24
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.20 17:27
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.20 04:03
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.96% of days out of 121 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.20 00:57
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
