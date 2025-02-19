SignalsSections
Miracle Obinna Okafor

MtproBotTrader

Miracle Obinna Okafor
0 reviews
Reliability
47 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 72%
RSGFinance-Live
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
782
Profit Trades:
587 (75.06%)
Loss Trades:
195 (24.94%)
Best trade:
912.52 USD
Worst trade:
-3 526.52 USD
Gross Profit:
25 652.42 USD (602 410 pips)
Gross Loss:
-22 624.09 USD (520 251 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (681.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 963.91 USD (24)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
68.41%
Max deposit load:
51.14%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.30
Long Trades:
746 (95.40%)
Short Trades:
36 (4.60%)
Profit Factor:
1.13
Expected Payoff:
3.87 USD
Average Profit:
43.70 USD
Average Loss:
-116.02 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-1 411.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-9 975.99 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-28.06%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
10 185.11 USD (56.53%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
60.46% (10 185.11 USD)
By Equity:
62.83% (8 206.27 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLDex 782
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLDex 3K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLDex 82K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +912.52 USD
Worst trade: -3 527 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 24
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +681.21 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 411.28 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RSGFinance-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

MtproBotTrader trades all markets but focuses on Gold trading. Our system is designed lowlow risk and high reward performance.
No reviews
2025.12.23 02:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.23 01:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.17 17:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.28 13:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.27 13:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.05 01:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.03 12:30
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.30 04:28
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.30 03:19
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.29 23:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.29 21:01
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.28 15:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.28 10:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.28 10:48
80% of growth achieved within 11 days. This comprises 4.12% of days out of 267 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.28 09:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.28 09:48
80% of growth achieved within 11 days. This comprises 4.12% of days out of 267 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.27 14:53
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.10.24 17:38
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.24 16:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.23 19:31
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
