Trades:
782
Profit Trades:
587 (75.06%)
Loss Trades:
195 (24.94%)
Best trade:
912.52 USD
Worst trade:
-3 526.52 USD
Gross Profit:
25 652.42 USD (602 410 pips)
Gross Loss:
-22 624.09 USD (520 251 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (681.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 963.91 USD (24)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
68.41%
Max deposit load:
51.14%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.30
Long Trades:
746 (95.40%)
Short Trades:
36 (4.60%)
Profit Factor:
1.13
Expected Payoff:
3.87 USD
Average Profit:
43.70 USD
Average Loss:
-116.02 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-1 411.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-9 975.99 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-28.06%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
10 185.11 USD (56.53%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
60.46% (10 185.11 USD)
By Equity:
62.83% (8 206.27 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLDex
|782
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLDex
|3K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLDex
|82K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
Best trade: +912.52 USD
Worst trade: -3 527 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 24
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +681.21 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 411.28 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RSGFinance-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
MtproBotTrader trades all markets but focuses on Gold trading. Our system is designed lowlow risk and high reward performance.
