Gembong Suryowibowo St

Gemby Didi 1

Gembong Suryowibowo St
0 reviews
Reliability
55 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 361%
PTDidiMaxBerjangka-Live
1:400
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 399
Profit Trades:
2 359 (98.33%)
Loss Trades:
40 (1.67%)
Best trade:
757.30 USD
Worst trade:
-1 355.58 USD
Gross Profit:
62 744.72 USD (1 209 256 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7 446.61 USD (207 446 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
306 (3 672.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
10 324.61 USD (136)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.47
Trading activity:
94.69%
Max deposit load:
9.09%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
13.37
Long Trades:
880 (36.68%)
Short Trades:
1 519 (63.32%)
Profit Factor:
8.43
Expected Payoff:
23.05 USD
Average Profit:
26.60 USD
Average Loss:
-186.17 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-4 132.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 132.08 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
5.84%
Annual Forecast:
70.90%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.00 USD
Maximal:
4 137.08 USD (4.30%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.16% (4 137.08 USD)
By Equity:
38.47% (9 532.55 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY.dmb 1150
XAUUSD.dmb 363
GBPJPY.dmb 332
XAGUSD.dmb 157
NIK-JUN.dmb 130
NQ-DEC.dmb 113
NQ-SEP.dmb 65
NQ-JUN.dmb 39
EURJPY.dmb 35
SP-JUN.dmb 6
NIK-SEP.dmb 3
EURUSD.dmb 2
CHFJPY.dmb 2
CADJPY.dmb 1
AUDJPY.dmb 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY.dmb 13K
XAUUSD.dmb 13K
GBPJPY.dmb 5.7K
XAGUSD.dmb 7.9K
NIK-JUN.dmb 3.3K
NQ-DEC.dmb 2.3K
NQ-SEP.dmb 4.1K
NQ-JUN.dmb 5.6K
EURJPY.dmb 322
SP-JUN.dmb 351
NIK-SEP.dmb 568
EURUSD.dmb 2
CHFJPY.dmb 18
CADJPY.dmb -8
AUDJPY.dmb -6
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY.dmb 167K
XAUUSD.dmb 130K
GBPJPY.dmb 71K
XAGUSD.dmb 16K
NIK-JUN.dmb 6.8K
NQ-DEC.dmb 122K
NQ-SEP.dmb 196K
NQ-JUN.dmb 281K
EURJPY.dmb 4.9K
SP-JUN.dmb 7.1K
NIK-SEP.dmb 589
EURUSD.dmb 44
CHFJPY.dmb 311
CADJPY.dmb -108
AUDJPY.dmb -69
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +757.30 USD
Worst trade: -1 356 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 136
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 672.02 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4 132.08 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PTDidiMaxBerjangka-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.11 14:55
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.03 14:02
No swaps are charged
2025.12.03 14:02
No swaps are charged
2025.11.21 17:32
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 18:01
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 06:57
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.04 13:10
No swaps are charged
2025.11.04 13:10
No swaps are charged
2025.10.24 08:12
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.09 16:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.08 11:42
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.06 07:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.03 07:53
No swaps are charged
2025.10.03 07:53
No swaps are charged
2025.10.01 14:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.30 20:37
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.30 10:12
No swaps are charged
2025.09.30 10:12
No swaps are charged
