- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
134
Profit Trades:
65 (48.50%)
Loss Trades:
69 (51.49%)
Best trade:
210.81 USD
Worst trade:
-119.45 USD
Gross Profit:
7 200.39 USD (1 208 064 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 799.14 USD (702 878 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (743.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
743.56 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.25
Trading activity:
12.58%
Max deposit load:
6.32%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.12
Long Trades:
108 (80.60%)
Short Trades:
26 (19.40%)
Profit Factor:
1.90
Expected Payoff:
25.38 USD
Average Profit:
110.78 USD
Average Loss:
-55.06 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-553.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-553.96 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
16.01%
Annual Forecast:
194.21%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.65 USD
Maximal:
555.78 USD (26.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
26.64% (555.78 USD)
By Equity:
7.72% (145.65 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|104
|Gold
|30
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|2.4K
|Gold
|1K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|485K
|Gold
|20K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +210.81 USD
Worst trade: -119 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +743.56 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -553.96 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Activtrades-Classic 2 Server
|0.00 × 3
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 172
|
OctaFX-Real3
|0.00 × 82
|
Exness-Real15
|0.00 × 21
|
KOT-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real28
|0.00 × 20
|
FOXMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 70
|
CabanaCapitals-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
GMI-Live08
|0.00 × 53
|
MaxrichGroup-Real
|0.00 × 21
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 21
|
HantecMarkets-Server1
|0.00 × 15
|
MFMSecurities-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Just2Trade-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
|0.00 × 1
|
EightcapLtd-Real2
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 31
|
Graphene-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
MEXAtlantic-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
|0.00 × 26
|
LiteFinance-ECN.com
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US12-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent5
|0.00 × 6
|
JustForex-Demo
|0.00 × 111
The internal version of the Golden Important Sniper level cannot be uploaded temporarily;
Regarding order tracking:
Based on historical data recommendations from Tick Data Manager over the past 15 years
If you can accept withdrawals of 30% -50%, you can subscribe on an account of $2000-3000.
If you can accept withdrawals of 15% -30%. Please subscribe for $4000-5000.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
340%
2
485
USD
USD
4.4K
USD
USD
61
100%
134
48%
13%
1.89
25.38
USD
USD
27%
1:500