Ren Cheng Yao

Gold Important Sniper Level MT4

Ren Cheng Yao
0 reviews
Reliability
61 weeks
2 / 485 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 340%
Weltrade-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
134
Profit Trades:
65 (48.50%)
Loss Trades:
69 (51.49%)
Best trade:
210.81 USD
Worst trade:
-119.45 USD
Gross Profit:
7 200.39 USD (1 208 064 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 799.14 USD (702 878 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (743.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
743.56 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.25
Trading activity:
12.58%
Max deposit load:
6.32%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.12
Long Trades:
108 (80.60%)
Short Trades:
26 (19.40%)
Profit Factor:
1.90
Expected Payoff:
25.38 USD
Average Profit:
110.78 USD
Average Loss:
-55.06 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-553.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-553.96 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
16.01%
Annual Forecast:
194.21%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.65 USD
Maximal:
555.78 USD (26.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
26.64% (555.78 USD)
By Equity:
7.72% (145.65 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 104
Gold 30
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 2.4K
Gold 1K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 485K
Gold 20K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +210.81 USD
Worst trade: -119 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +743.56 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -553.96 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Activtrades-Classic 2 Server
0.00 × 3
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 172
OctaFX-Real3
0.00 × 82
Exness-Real15
0.00 × 21
KOT-Live3
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real28
0.00 × 20
FOXMarkets-Live
0.00 × 70
CabanaCapitals-Live
0.00 × 6
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 1
GMI-Live08
0.00 × 53
MaxrichGroup-Real
0.00 × 21
DooPrime-Live 2
0.00 × 21
HantecMarkets-Server1
0.00 × 15
MFMSecurities-Real
0.00 × 1
Just2Trade-Real
0.00 × 1
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
0.00 × 1
EightcapLtd-Real2
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 31
Graphene-Server
0.00 × 1
MEXAtlantic-Real
0.00 × 3
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
0.00 × 26
LiteFinance-ECN.com
0.00 × 1
Axi-US12-Live
0.00 × 12
EGlobalTrade-Cent5
0.00 × 6
JustForex-Demo
0.00 × 111
375 more...
The internal version of the Golden Important Sniper level cannot be uploaded temporarily;
Regarding order tracking:
Based on historical data recommendations from Tick Data Manager over the past 15 years
If you can accept withdrawals of 30% -50%, you can subscribe on an account of $2000-3000.
If you can accept withdrawals of 15% -30%. Please subscribe for $4000-5000.

2026.01.18 23:34
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gold Important Sniper Level MT4
30 USD per month
340%
2
485
USD
4.4K
USD
61
100%
134
48%
13%
1.89
25.38
USD
27%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.