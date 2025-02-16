SignalsSections
Ivan Bebikov

KingSniper and ATN EA medium risk

Ivan Bebikov
0 reviews
Reliability
51 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1000 USD per month
growth since 2025 107%
Bybit-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
329
Profit Trades:
296 (89.96%)
Loss Trades:
33 (10.03%)
Best trade:
34.00 UST
Worst trade:
-323.39 UST
Gross Profit:
2 127.06 UST (12 211 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 751.60 UST (6 464 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
37 (222.48 UST)
Maximal consecutive profit:
306.19 UST (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
5.62%
Max deposit load:
22.04%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.72
Long Trades:
152 (46.20%)
Short Trades:
177 (53.80%)
Profit Factor:
1.21
Expected Payoff:
1.14 UST
Average Profit:
7.19 UST
Average Loss:
-53.08 UST
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-160.76 UST)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-323.39 UST (1)
Monthly growth:
22.96%
Annual Forecast:
278.60%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
74.31 UST
Maximal:
518.31 UST (80.48%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
38.84% (514.30 UST)
By Equity:
35.44% (299.12 UST)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD+ 159
USDCAD+ 45
USDCHF+ 42
EURAUD+ 25
EURCHF+ 20
EURUSD+ 14
AUDUSD+ 12
AUDCAD+ 7
AUDCHF+ 5
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD+ 385
USDCAD+ 1
USDCHF+ -136
EURAUD+ -81
EURCHF+ 62
EURUSD+ 53
AUDUSD+ 84
AUDCAD+ 17
AUDCHF+ -9
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD+ 3.4K
USDCAD+ 261
USDCHF+ 922
EURAUD+ -428
EURCHF+ 554
EURUSD+ 382
AUDUSD+ 480
AUDCAD+ 192
AUDCHF+ 14
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +34.00 UST
Worst trade: -323 UST
Maximum consecutive wins: 20
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +222.48 UST
Maximal consecutive loss: -160.76 UST

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Bybit-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

King Sniper EA - Risk = 15

ATN EA - Medium Risk

King Sniper EA  - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124990

ATN EA  - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/84219


No reviews
2025.11.24 22:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.24 15:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.28 08:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.27 06:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.17 18:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.30 13:43
No swaps are charged
2025.06.30 13:43
No swaps are charged
2025.06.30 13:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.30 09:48
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.29 12:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.16 14:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.16 10:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.19 21:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.17 14:24
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.03.05 13:19
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:100 - 1:500
2025.02.24 10:38
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:100 - 1:500
2025.02.19 12:35
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.02.16 04:19
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.02.16 04:19
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
