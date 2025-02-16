- Growth
Trades:
329
Profit Trades:
296 (89.96%)
Loss Trades:
33 (10.03%)
Best trade:
34.00 UST
Worst trade:
-323.39 UST
Gross Profit:
2 127.06 UST (12 211 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 751.60 UST (6 464 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
37 (222.48 UST)
Maximal consecutive profit:
306.19 UST (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
5.62%
Max deposit load:
22.04%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.72
Long Trades:
152 (46.20%)
Short Trades:
177 (53.80%)
Profit Factor:
1.21
Expected Payoff:
1.14 UST
Average Profit:
7.19 UST
Average Loss:
-53.08 UST
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-160.76 UST)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-323.39 UST (1)
Monthly growth:
22.96%
Annual Forecast:
278.60%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
74.31 UST
Maximal:
518.31 UST (80.48%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
38.84% (514.30 UST)
By Equity:
35.44% (299.12 UST)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD+
|159
|USDCAD+
|45
|USDCHF+
|42
|EURAUD+
|25
|EURCHF+
|20
|EURUSD+
|14
|AUDUSD+
|12
|AUDCAD+
|7
|AUDCHF+
|5
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD+
|385
|USDCAD+
|1
|USDCHF+
|-136
|EURAUD+
|-81
|EURCHF+
|62
|EURUSD+
|53
|AUDUSD+
|84
|AUDCAD+
|17
|AUDCHF+
|-9
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD+
|3.4K
|USDCAD+
|261
|USDCHF+
|922
|EURAUD+
|-428
|EURCHF+
|554
|EURUSD+
|382
|AUDUSD+
|480
|AUDCAD+
|192
|AUDCHF+
|14
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +34.00 UST
Worst trade: -323 UST
Maximum consecutive wins: 20
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +222.48 UST
Maximal consecutive loss: -160.76 UST
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Bybit-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
