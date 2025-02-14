- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
2 562
Profit Trades:
1 772 (69.16%)
Loss Trades:
790 (30.84%)
Best trade:
249.71 USD
Worst trade:
-37.44 USD
Gross Profit:
6 708.64 USD (246 249 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 764.72 USD (222 127 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
34 (26.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
443.35 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
48.88%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
13.37
Long Trades:
1 173 (45.78%)
Short Trades:
1 389 (54.22%)
Profit Factor:
2.43
Expected Payoff:
1.54 USD
Average Profit:
3.79 USD
Average Loss:
-3.50 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-294.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-294.96 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
2.98%
Annual Forecast:
38.18%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
32.25 USD
Maximal:
294.96 USD (4.52%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.04% (294.96 USD)
By Equity:
74.27% (4 795.88 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|2562
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|3.9K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|24K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +249.71 USD
Worst trade: -37 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +26.06 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -294.96 USD
