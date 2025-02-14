SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / AUD Specialist
Tedi Andriansah

AUD Specialist

Tedi Andriansah
0 reviews
Reliability
60 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 115%
OctaFX-Real8
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 562
Profit Trades:
1 772 (69.16%)
Loss Trades:
790 (30.84%)
Best trade:
249.71 USD
Worst trade:
-37.44 USD
Gross Profit:
6 708.64 USD (246 249 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 764.72 USD (222 127 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
34 (26.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
443.35 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
48.88%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
13.37
Long Trades:
1 173 (45.78%)
Short Trades:
1 389 (54.22%)
Profit Factor:
2.43
Expected Payoff:
1.54 USD
Average Profit:
3.79 USD
Average Loss:
-3.50 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-294.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-294.96 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
2.98%
Annual Forecast:
38.18%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
32.25 USD
Maximal:
294.96 USD (4.52%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.04% (294.96 USD)
By Equity:
74.27% (4 795.88 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 2562
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 3.9K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 24K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +249.71 USD
Worst trade: -37 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +26.06 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -294.96 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

OctaFX-Real9
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real8
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.45 × 22
OneFinancialMarkets-US11-Live
8.70 × 294
FBS-Real-7
12.18 × 56
Ex4 file available for sell.

Telegram : @TukangMining

No reviews
