Trades:
169
Profit Trades:
167 (98.81%)
Loss Trades:
2 (1.18%)
Best trade:
47 915.97 USD
Worst trade:
-18.17 USD
Gross Profit:
210 305.94 USD (293 978 pips)
Gross Loss:
-20.24 USD (2 023 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
137 (195 249.73 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
195 249.73 USD (137)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.27
Trading activity:
98.05%
Max deposit load:
2.90%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
7 days
Recovery Factor:
11573.24
Long Trades:
167 (98.82%)
Short Trades:
2 (1.18%)
Profit Factor:
10390.61
Expected Payoff:
1 244.29 USD
Average Profit:
1 259.32 USD
Average Loss:
-10.12 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-18.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-18.17 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
11.36%
Annual Forecast:
137.87%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
18.17 USD (0.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.07% (31.85 USD)
By Equity:
48.87% (59 191.74 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|155
|archived
|14
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|59K
|archived
|151K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|292K
|archived
|0
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +47 915.97 USD
Worst trade: -18 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 137
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +195 249.73 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -18.17 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
TradeWise-LiveUS
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCM-USDDemo02
|0.00 × 1
|
AxiTrader-US02-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 6
|
Exness-Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
IronFXBM-Real1
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US07-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real28
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge08
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US09-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real8
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-03
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.00 × 6
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobal-Cent4
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
