Reno Johan Prasetyo

Use Your Logic

Reno Johan Prasetyo
0 reviews
Reliability
72 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 31 USD per month
growth since 2024 435%
FBS-Real-6
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
169
Profit Trades:
167 (98.81%)
Loss Trades:
2 (1.18%)
Best trade:
47 915.97 USD
Worst trade:
-18.17 USD
Gross Profit:
210 305.94 USD (293 978 pips)
Gross Loss:
-20.24 USD (2 023 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
137 (195 249.73 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
195 249.73 USD (137)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.27
Trading activity:
98.05%
Max deposit load:
2.90%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
7 days
Recovery Factor:
11573.24
Long Trades:
167 (98.82%)
Short Trades:
2 (1.18%)
Profit Factor:
10390.61
Expected Payoff:
1 244.29 USD
Average Profit:
1 259.32 USD
Average Loss:
-10.12 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-18.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-18.17 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
11.36%
Annual Forecast:
137.87%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
18.17 USD (0.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.07% (31.85 USD)
By Equity:
48.87% (59 191.74 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 155
archived 14
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 59K
archived 151K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 292K
archived 0
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +47 915.97 USD
Worst trade: -18 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 137
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +195 249.73 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -18.17 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TradeWise-LiveUS
0.00 × 1
FXCM-USDDemo02
0.00 × 1
AxiTrader-US02-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live05
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 6
Exness-Real2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 1
IronFXBM-Real1
0.00 × 1
Axi-US07-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real28
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge08
0.00 × 1
Axi-US09-Live
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real8
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-03
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Trade
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live20
0.00 × 6
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 1
EGlobal-Cent4
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
GlobalPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
84 more...
If you don't find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die.
No reviews
2026.01.12 09:56
No swaps are charged
2026.01.12 09:56
No swaps are charged
2025.12.09 13:07
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.06 10:38
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 39 days. This comprises 8.46% of days out of the 461 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.06 10:38
80% of trades performed within 22 days. This comprises 4.77% of days out of the 461 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.06 10:38
80% of growth achieved within 13 days. This comprises 2.82% of days out of 461 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.21 00:21
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.10 08:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.05 11:07
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 10:07
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 04:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 17:19
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 16:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 15:10
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.30 08:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.29 20:01
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.29 06:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.29 04:46
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.29 03:46
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.29 02:36
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Use Your Logic
31 USD per month
435%
0
0
USD
271K
USD
72
0%
169
98%
98%
10390.60
1 244.29
USD
49%
1:500
Copy

