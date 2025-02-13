SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / MFACT
Edward Ong

MFACT

Edward Ong
0 reviews
43 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2025 -14%
VantageInternational-Live 3
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
903
Profit Trades:
633 (70.09%)
Loss Trades:
270 (29.90%)
Best trade:
115.10 USD
Worst trade:
-153.28 USD
Gross Profit:
9 173.76 USD (1 330 309 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9 059.70 USD (746 945 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
31 (347.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
367.02 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
23.01%
Max deposit load:
205.90%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.08
Long Trades:
425 (47.07%)
Short Trades:
478 (52.93%)
Profit Factor:
1.01
Expected Payoff:
0.13 USD
Average Profit:
14.49 USD
Average Loss:
-33.55 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-422.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-422.18 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
24.24%
Annual Forecast:
294.13%
Algo trading:
41%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
387.36 USD
Maximal:
1 518.49 USD (48.50%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
69.20% (1 518.49 USD)
By Equity:
89.42% (679.20 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 747
NAS100.r 50
SP500.r 41
DJ30.r 33
CL-OIL 16
BTCUSD 15
EURUSD 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -529
NAS100.r 120
SP500.r 4
DJ30.r 377
CL-OIL 138
BTCUSD 5
EURUSD -1
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -612
NAS100.r 132K
SP500.r 4.5K
DJ30.r 382K
CL-OIL 3.2K
BTCUSD 62K
EURUSD -28
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +115.10 USD
Worst trade: -153 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +347.60 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -422.18 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

UltimaMarkets-Live 1
0.00 × 2
ADNBrokerCFD-Server
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 3
2.50 × 62
VantageInternational-Live 7
2.91 × 358
Bybit-Live
4.25 × 20
Exness-MT5Real31
12.17 × 12
Exness-MT5Real15
16.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real27
20.20 × 5
VantageInternational-Live 10
26.00 × 1
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
MFA Success Trading - CopyTrade
No reviews
2025.12.23 19:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.17 16:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.12 09:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.03 12:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.26 07:12
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.25 08:01
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.24 07:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.12 11:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.12 10:30
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.12 08:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.12 03:20
High current drawdown in 40% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.07 07:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.07 06:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.31 17:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.28 11:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.20 09:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.16 08:08
No swaps are charged
2025.10.16 08:08
No swaps are charged
2025.10.16 07:27
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.16 07:01
No swaps are charged
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
MFACT
100 USD per month
-14%
0
0
USD
1.2K
USD
43
41%
903
70%
23%
1.01
0.13
USD
89%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.