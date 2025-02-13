- Growth
Trades:
903
Profit Trades:
633 (70.09%)
Loss Trades:
270 (29.90%)
Best trade:
115.10 USD
Worst trade:
-153.28 USD
Gross Profit:
9 173.76 USD (1 330 309 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9 059.70 USD (746 945 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
31 (347.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
367.02 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
23.01%
Max deposit load:
205.90%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.08
Long Trades:
425 (47.07%)
Short Trades:
478 (52.93%)
Profit Factor:
1.01
Expected Payoff:
0.13 USD
Average Profit:
14.49 USD
Average Loss:
-33.55 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-422.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-422.18 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
24.24%
Annual Forecast:
294.13%
Algo trading:
41%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
387.36 USD
Maximal:
1 518.49 USD (48.50%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
69.20% (1 518.49 USD)
By Equity:
89.42% (679.20 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|747
|NAS100.r
|50
|SP500.r
|41
|DJ30.r
|33
|CL-OIL
|16
|BTCUSD
|15
|EURUSD
|1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-529
|NAS100.r
|120
|SP500.r
|4
|DJ30.r
|377
|CL-OIL
|138
|BTCUSD
|5
|EURUSD
|-1
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-612
|NAS100.r
|132K
|SP500.r
|4.5K
|DJ30.r
|382K
|CL-OIL
|3.2K
|BTCUSD
|62K
|EURUSD
|-28
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +115.10 USD
Worst trade: -153 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +347.60 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -422.18 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
|0.00 × 2
|
ADNBrokerCFD-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|2.50 × 62
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|2.91 × 358
|
Bybit-Live
|4.25 × 20
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|12.17 × 12
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|16.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real27
|20.20 × 5
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|26.00 × 1
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
100 USD per month
-14%
0
0
USD
USD
1.2K
USD
USD
43
41%
903
70%
23%
1.01
0.13
USD
USD
89%
1:500