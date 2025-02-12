- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 420
Profit Trades:
869 (61.19%)
Loss Trades:
551 (38.80%)
Best trade:
212.00 BRL
Worst trade:
-956.00 BRL
Gross Profit:
10 965.90 BRL (28 188 611 pips)
Gross Loss:
-13 661.91 BRL (38 043 370 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
31 (1 192.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 484.00 BRL (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.03
Trading activity:
1.29%
Max deposit load:
28.99%
Latest trade:
19 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
14 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.81
Long Trades:
608 (42.82%)
Short Trades:
812 (57.18%)
Profit Factor:
0.80
Expected Payoff:
-1.90 BRL
Average Profit:
12.62 BRL
Average Loss:
-24.79 BRL
Maximum consecutive losses:
31 (-151.60 BRL)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 392.00 BRL (3)
Monthly growth:
-1.79%
Annual Forecast:
-21.74%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 760.61 BRL
Maximal:
3 328.41 BRL (31.41%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
31.41% (3 328.41 BRL)
By Equity:
50.00% (5 015.00 BRL)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BITQ25
|478
|BITU25
|383
|BITN25
|197
|BITZ25
|100
|BITV25
|73
|WINM25
|69
|WINJ25
|54
|BITX25
|38
|WINQ25
|28
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BITQ25
|-70
|BITU25
|-535
|BITN25
|178
|BITZ25
|-9
|BITV25
|33
|WINM25
|607
|WINJ25
|-600
|BITX25
|-7
|WINQ25
|-786
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BITQ25
|-6.7M
|BITU25
|-4.2M
|BITN25
|1.1M
|BITZ25
|-800K
|BITV25
|692K
|WINM25
|10K
|WINJ25
|2.6K
|BITX25
|-50K
|WINQ25
|-4K
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +212.00 BRL
Worst trade: -956 BRL
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 192.00 BRL
Maximal consecutive loss: -151.60 BRL
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XPMT5-PRD" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Bolsa de Valores Brasileira. Mini-índice.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-27%
0
0
USD
USD
7.3K
BRL
BRL
37
100%
1 420
61%
1%
0.80
-1.90
BRL
BRL
50%
1:1