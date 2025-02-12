SignalsSections
Atila Einstein De Oliveira

BolsaEinstein

Atila Einstein De Oliveira
0 reviews
37 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -27%
XPMT5-PRD
1:1
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 420
Profit Trades:
869 (61.19%)
Loss Trades:
551 (38.80%)
Best trade:
212.00 BRL
Worst trade:
-956.00 BRL
Gross Profit:
10 965.90 BRL (28 188 611 pips)
Gross Loss:
-13 661.91 BRL (38 043 370 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
31 (1 192.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 484.00 BRL (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.03
Trading activity:
1.29%
Max deposit load:
28.99%
Latest trade:
19 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
14 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.81
Long Trades:
608 (42.82%)
Short Trades:
812 (57.18%)
Profit Factor:
0.80
Expected Payoff:
-1.90 BRL
Average Profit:
12.62 BRL
Average Loss:
-24.79 BRL
Maximum consecutive losses:
31 (-151.60 BRL)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 392.00 BRL (3)
Monthly growth:
-1.79%
Annual Forecast:
-21.74%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 760.61 BRL
Maximal:
3 328.41 BRL (31.41%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
31.41% (3 328.41 BRL)
By Equity:
50.00% (5 015.00 BRL)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BITQ25 478
BITU25 383
BITN25 197
BITZ25 100
BITV25 73
WINM25 69
WINJ25 54
BITX25 38
WINQ25 28
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BITQ25 -70
BITU25 -535
BITN25 178
BITZ25 -9
BITV25 33
WINM25 607
WINJ25 -600
BITX25 -7
WINQ25 -786
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BITQ25 -6.7M
BITU25 -4.2M
BITN25 1.1M
BITZ25 -800K
BITV25 692K
WINM25 10K
WINJ25 2.6K
BITX25 -50K
WINQ25 -4K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +212.00 BRL
Worst trade: -956 BRL
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 192.00 BRL
Maximal consecutive loss: -151.60 BRL

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XPMT5-PRD" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

GenialInvestimentos-PRD
4.60 × 576
XPMT5-PRD
5.91 × 2167
Bolsa de Valores Brasileira. Mini-índice.
No reviews
2026.01.05 05:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 04:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 10:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.12 14:32
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.12 08:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.10 14:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 12:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.02 11:03
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.11.25 14:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.25 13:21
No swaps are charged
2025.11.25 13:21
No swaps are charged
2025.11.25 13:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.21 10:14
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.19 11:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.13 13:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.11 13:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.05 13:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.04 11:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
