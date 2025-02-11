SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Mr setiawan77
Bangkit Setiawan

Mr setiawan77

Bangkit Setiawan
0 reviews
Reliability
54 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 500 USD per month
growth since 2024 294%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
781
Profit Trades:
356 (45.58%)
Loss Trades:
425 (54.42%)
Best trade:
942.52 USD
Worst trade:
-512.75 USD
Gross Profit:
54 416.64 USD (1 180 976 pips)
Gross Loss:
-46 152.82 USD (924 662 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (4 326.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 326.09 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
74.55%
Max deposit load:
21.68%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.08
Long Trades:
487 (62.36%)
Short Trades:
294 (37.64%)
Profit Factor:
1.18
Expected Payoff:
10.58 USD
Average Profit:
152.86 USD
Average Loss:
-108.59 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
23 (-2 810.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 987.19 USD (16)
Monthly growth:
-7.61%
Annual Forecast:
-92.38%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
706.90 USD
Maximal:
7 649.65 USD (51.40%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
54.16% (3 742.10 USD)
By Equity:
12.97% (603.33 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 718
EURUSD 9
USDJPY 9
GBPUSD 8
GBPJPY 7
CHFJPY 7
EURJPY 7
USDCAD 5
AUDUSD 4
AUDJPY 3
CADJPY 2
NZDJPY 2
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 8.4K
EURUSD 10
USDJPY -188
GBPUSD 196
GBPJPY -156
CHFJPY -73
EURJPY -61
USDCAD 98
AUDUSD 61
AUDJPY -33
CADJPY -137
NZDJPY 122
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 262K
EURUSD 402
USDJPY -5.3K
GBPUSD 5.1K
GBPJPY -5.1K
CHFJPY -3.5K
EURJPY -1.5K
USDCAD 3.5K
AUDUSD 1.6K
AUDJPY -1K
CADJPY -2K
NZDJPY 2K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +942.52 USD
Worst trade: -513 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 16
Maximal consecutive profit: +4 326.09 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 810.58 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 2
HFMarketsEurope-Live Server2
0.00 × 1
Alpari-PRO
0.00 × 1
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 2
QTrade-Classic Server
0.00 × 1
FXTG-Main Server 1
0.00 × 1
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 7
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 4
PreciseFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
AlSalamBank-Live
0.00 × 3
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 4
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
318 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.11.20 00:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.09 14:04
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.08 18:06
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.08 17:06
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.07 16:50
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.17 14:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.01 02:55
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.29 05:25
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.20 14:18
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.20 05:53
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.17 23:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.17 07:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.21 05:52
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.18 08:19
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.07.11 15:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.11 14:06
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.09 16:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.05 15:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.04 06:27
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.04 02:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Mr setiawan77
500 USD per month
294%
0
0
USD
15K
USD
54
0%
781
45%
75%
1.17
10.58
USD
54%
1:50
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.