- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
781
Profit Trades:
356 (45.58%)
Loss Trades:
425 (54.42%)
Best trade:
942.52 USD
Worst trade:
-512.75 USD
Gross Profit:
54 416.64 USD (1 180 976 pips)
Gross Loss:
-46 152.82 USD (924 662 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (4 326.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 326.09 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
74.55%
Max deposit load:
21.68%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.08
Long Trades:
487 (62.36%)
Short Trades:
294 (37.64%)
Profit Factor:
1.18
Expected Payoff:
10.58 USD
Average Profit:
152.86 USD
Average Loss:
-108.59 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
23 (-2 810.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 987.19 USD (16)
Monthly growth:
-7.61%
Annual Forecast:
-92.38%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
706.90 USD
Maximal:
7 649.65 USD (51.40%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
54.16% (3 742.10 USD)
By Equity:
12.97% (603.33 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|718
|EURUSD
|9
|USDJPY
|9
|GBPUSD
|8
|GBPJPY
|7
|CHFJPY
|7
|EURJPY
|7
|USDCAD
|5
|AUDUSD
|4
|AUDJPY
|3
|CADJPY
|2
|NZDJPY
|2
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|8.4K
|EURUSD
|10
|USDJPY
|-188
|GBPUSD
|196
|GBPJPY
|-156
|CHFJPY
|-73
|EURJPY
|-61
|USDCAD
|98
|AUDUSD
|61
|AUDJPY
|-33
|CADJPY
|-137
|NZDJPY
|122
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|262K
|EURUSD
|402
|USDJPY
|-5.3K
|GBPUSD
|5.1K
|GBPJPY
|-5.1K
|CHFJPY
|-3.5K
|EURJPY
|-1.5K
|USDCAD
|3.5K
|AUDUSD
|1.6K
|AUDJPY
|-1K
|CADJPY
|-2K
|NZDJPY
|2K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +942.52 USD
Worst trade: -513 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 16
Maximal consecutive profit: +4 326.09 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 810.58 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 2
|
HFMarketsEurope-Live Server2
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-PRO
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 2
|
QTrade-Classic Server
|0.00 × 1
|
FXTG-Main Server 1
|0.00 × 1
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 7
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 4
|
PreciseFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
AlSalamBank-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 4
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
500 USD per month
294%
0
0
USD
USD
15K
USD
USD
54
0%
781
45%
75%
1.17
10.58
USD
USD
54%
1:50