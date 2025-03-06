- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 560
Profit Trades:
1 076 (68.97%)
Loss Trades:
484 (31.03%)
Best trade:
42.64 USD
Worst trade:
-190.17 USD
Gross Profit:
4 800.89 USD (263 671 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 060.03 USD (237 426 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
34 (80.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
147.31 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
56.01%
Max deposit load:
29.29%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
32
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
3.67
Long Trades:
879 (56.35%)
Short Trades:
681 (43.65%)
Profit Factor:
1.18
Expected Payoff:
0.47 USD
Average Profit:
4.46 USD
Average Loss:
-8.39 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-91.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-196.34 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
5.30%
Annual Forecast:
64.35%
Algo trading:
90%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
36.24 USD
Maximal:
202.04 USD (18.08%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.87% (199.94 USD)
By Equity:
42.59% (566.85 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|1560
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|741
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|26K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +42.64 USD
Worst trade: -190 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +80.13 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -91.99 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Alpari-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Just2Trade-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 8
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 3
|
Swissquote-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 12
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralMarkets-MT5
|0.11 × 9
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.12 × 93
|
AlpariEvrasia-MT5
|0.19 × 100
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.29 × 14
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.30 × 79
|
ActivTrades-Server
|0.37 × 176
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.42 × 19
|
HTOTAL.RU-MT5
|0.46 × 26
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.50 × 40
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.78 × 8299
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.79 × 661
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.85 × 99
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.93 × 41
|
QTrade-Server
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.03 × 304
|
Exness-MT5Real
|1.13 × 8
An automatic trading system based on the behavior of social insects. Suitable only for hedging accounts. It is almost always in the market, constantly making a small profit, similar to how ants collect food in an anthill.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
78%
0
0
USD
USD
1.7K
USD
USD
69
90%
1 560
68%
56%
1.18
0.47
USD
USD
43%
1:500
Подписался на сигнал неделю назад 27.02.2025 . Пока конечно же рано судить, но все же...с четверга до четверга (1 неделя) результат +2,7% к счёту. Надеюсь, в конце месяца увидеть близ 10%. Это было бы круто! И это при том, что максимальная просадка пока не составляла больше 12$ из 1000$ на счету (1,2%). Через месяц постараюсь дополнить отзыв...