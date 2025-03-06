SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Ant System
Aleksei Ershov

Ant System

Aleksei Ershov
1 review
Reliability
69 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 78%
Alpari-MT5
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 560
Profit Trades:
1 076 (68.97%)
Loss Trades:
484 (31.03%)
Best trade:
42.64 USD
Worst trade:
-190.17 USD
Gross Profit:
4 800.89 USD (263 671 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 060.03 USD (237 426 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
34 (80.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
147.31 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
56.01%
Max deposit load:
29.29%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
32
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
3.67
Long Trades:
879 (56.35%)
Short Trades:
681 (43.65%)
Profit Factor:
1.18
Expected Payoff:
0.47 USD
Average Profit:
4.46 USD
Average Loss:
-8.39 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-91.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-196.34 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
5.30%
Annual Forecast:
64.35%
Algo trading:
90%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
36.24 USD
Maximal:
202.04 USD (18.08%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.87% (199.94 USD)
By Equity:
42.59% (566.85 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 1560
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 741
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 26K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +42.64 USD
Worst trade: -190 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +80.13 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -91.99 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Alpari-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Just2Trade-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 8
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 8
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 3
Swissquote-Server
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 12
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-MT5
0.11 × 9
Exness-MT5Real3
0.12 × 93
AlpariEvrasia-MT5
0.19 × 100
Exness-MT5Real7
0.29 × 14
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.30 × 79
ActivTrades-Server
0.37 × 176
GoMarkets-Live
0.42 × 19
HTOTAL.RU-MT5
0.46 × 26
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.50 × 40
Alpari-MT5
0.78 × 8299
ICMarkets-MT5
0.79 × 661
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.85 × 99
FusionMarkets-Live
0.93 × 41
QTrade-Server
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.03 × 304
Exness-MT5Real
1.13 × 8
33 more...
An automatic trading system based on the behavior of social insects. Suitable only for hedging accounts. It is almost always in the market, constantly making a small profit, similar to how ants collect food in an anthill.


Average rating:
terminal_55555
32
terminal_55555 2025.03.06 18:44 
 

Подписался на сигнал неделю назад 27.02.2025 . Пока конечно же рано судить, но все же...с четверга до четверга (1 неделя) результат +2,7% к счёту. Надеюсь, в конце месяца увидеть близ 10%. Это было бы круто! И это при том, что максимальная просадка пока не составляла больше 12$ из 1000$ на счету (1,2%). Через месяц постараюсь дополнить отзыв...

2025.12.22 13:38
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 04:39
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.16 10:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 20:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.02 07:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.24 19:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.18 10:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.17 07:49
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.13 16:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.13 15:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.13 14:31
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.03 09:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.31 12:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.30 17:07
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.23 12:01
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.16 17:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.15 10:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.14 22:17
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.14 10:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.13 18:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
