Ayrat Garifullin

AlpariB723153Bi

Ayrat Garifullin
0 reviews
46 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -26%
Alpari-MT5
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
454
Profit Trades:
403 (88.76%)
Loss Trades:
51 (11.23%)
Best trade:
9.50 USD
Worst trade:
-88.30 USD
Gross Profit:
524.20 USD (47 769 pips)
Gross Loss:
-582.73 USD (47 892 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
45 (63.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
63.54 USD (45)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
67.03%
Max deposit load:
13.49%
Latest trade:
11 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
21 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.27
Long Trades:
261 (57.49%)
Short Trades:
193 (42.51%)
Profit Factor:
0.90
Expected Payoff:
-0.13 USD
Average Profit:
1.30 USD
Average Loss:
-11.43 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-54.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-88.30 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
-33.00%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
63.49 USD
Maximal:
219.37 USD (82.83%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
61.63% (219.37 USD)
By Equity:
29.42% (56.87 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD_i 147
EURUSD_i 121
NAS100_i 117
NZDUSD_i 38
GBPUSD_i 30
AUDUSD_i 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD_i -61
EURUSD_i -71
NAS100_i 10
NZDUSD_i 50
GBPUSD_i 13
AUDUSD_i 0
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD_i -2.9K
EURUSD_i -3.9K
NAS100_i 895
NZDUSD_i 4.9K
GBPUSD_i 861
AUDUSD_i -19
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +9.50 USD
Worst trade: -88 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 45
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +63.54 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -54.42 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Alpari-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.18 20:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.20 03:39
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.20 12:33
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.38% of days out of 266 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.02 15:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.02 15:29
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.07.22 13:30
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.57% of days out of 176 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.16 16:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.15 16:12
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 3.55% of days out of 169 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.12 07:46
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.08 07:11
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.95% of days out of 101 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.06 12:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.08 11:39
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.04.03 00:20
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.52% of days out of 66 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.02 23:16
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.31 15:09
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.59% of days out of 63 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.27 10:09
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.03.05 17:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.05 16:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.05 15:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.02.25 15:39
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
