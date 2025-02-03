SignalsSections
Maksim Bezriadin

Alfa Forex MT5

Maksim Bezriadin
0 reviews
187 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2022 -16%
AlfaForexRU-Real
1:40
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 561
Profit Trades:
1 121 (71.81%)
Loss Trades:
440 (28.19%)
Best trade:
249 921.31 RUB
Worst trade:
-208 612.76 RUB
Gross Profit:
1 459 051.30 RUB (185 070 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 294 214.19 RUB (193 966 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (590.21 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
298 587.27 RUB (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
96.12%
Max deposit load:
121.27%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
0.27
Long Trades:
770 (49.33%)
Short Trades:
791 (50.67%)
Profit Factor:
1.13
Expected Payoff:
105.60 RUB
Average Profit:
1 301.56 RUB
Average Loss:
-2 941.40 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
23 (-21 167.71 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-432 519.39 RUB (4)
Monthly growth:
15.61%
Annual Forecast:
189.06%
Algo trading:
91%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
13 399.42 RUB
Maximal:
607 011.86 RUB (92.20%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
76.62% (60 180.09 RUB)
By Equity:
26.17% (335 415.28 RUB)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSDrfd 392
AUDUSDrfd 309
USDCHFrfd 115
NZDUSDrfd 112
AUDJPYrfd 93
AUDCADrfd 81
GBPCADrfd 73
USDJPYrfd 60
CHFJPYrfd 54
USDCADrfd 45
EURJPYrfd 43
EURGBPrfd 41
EURUSDrfd 40
GBPJPYrfd 34
GBPCHFrfd 27
AUDCHFrfd 26
GBPNZDrfd 16
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSDrfd 624
AUDUSDrfd 2.1K
USDCHFrfd 300
NZDUSDrfd -805
AUDJPYrfd 135
AUDCADrfd 64
GBPCADrfd 50
USDJPYrfd 203
CHFJPYrfd 41
USDCADrfd 40
EURJPYrfd 33
EURGBPrfd 49
EURUSDrfd 256
GBPJPYrfd -269
GBPCHFrfd -43
AUDCHFrfd 14
GBPNZDrfd -19
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSDrfd 2.1K
AUDUSDrfd 8.8K
USDCHFrfd 6K
NZDUSDrfd -6.7K
AUDJPYrfd 5.9K
AUDCADrfd 3.7K
GBPCADrfd 3.4K
USDJPYrfd 1.7K
CHFJPYrfd 3K
USDCADrfd 2.3K
EURJPYrfd 2.2K
EURGBPrfd 1.9K
EURUSDrfd 1.8K
GBPJPYrfd -39K
GBPCHFrfd -4.6K
AUDCHFrfd 1.4K
GBPNZDrfd -3.3K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +249 921.31 RUB
Worst trade: -208 613 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +590.21 RUB
Maximal consecutive loss: -21 167.71 RUB

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AlfaForexRU-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.11.05 01:38
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.27 06:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.26 02:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.09 21:54
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.09 16:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.17 18:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.02 21:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.30 15:02
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.29 13:04
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.20 05:53
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.19 21:32
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.18 00:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.17 05:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.14 16:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.19 13:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.15 08:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.25 23:16
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.22 08:22
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.05 05:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.01 08:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
