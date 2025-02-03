- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 561
Profit Trades:
1 121 (71.81%)
Loss Trades:
440 (28.19%)
Best trade:
249 921.31 RUB
Worst trade:
-208 612.76 RUB
Gross Profit:
1 459 051.30 RUB (185 070 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 294 214.19 RUB (193 966 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (590.21 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
298 587.27 RUB (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
96.12%
Max deposit load:
121.27%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
0.27
Long Trades:
770 (49.33%)
Short Trades:
791 (50.67%)
Profit Factor:
1.13
Expected Payoff:
105.60 RUB
Average Profit:
1 301.56 RUB
Average Loss:
-2 941.40 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
23 (-21 167.71 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-432 519.39 RUB (4)
Monthly growth:
15.61%
Annual Forecast:
189.06%
Algo trading:
91%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
13 399.42 RUB
Maximal:
607 011.86 RUB (92.20%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
76.62% (60 180.09 RUB)
By Equity:
26.17% (335 415.28 RUB)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSDrfd
|392
|AUDUSDrfd
|309
|USDCHFrfd
|115
|NZDUSDrfd
|112
|AUDJPYrfd
|93
|AUDCADrfd
|81
|GBPCADrfd
|73
|USDJPYrfd
|60
|CHFJPYrfd
|54
|USDCADrfd
|45
|EURJPYrfd
|43
|EURGBPrfd
|41
|EURUSDrfd
|40
|GBPJPYrfd
|34
|GBPCHFrfd
|27
|AUDCHFrfd
|26
|GBPNZDrfd
|16
|
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSDrfd
|624
|AUDUSDrfd
|2.1K
|USDCHFrfd
|300
|NZDUSDrfd
|-805
|AUDJPYrfd
|135
|AUDCADrfd
|64
|GBPCADrfd
|50
|USDJPYrfd
|203
|CHFJPYrfd
|41
|USDCADrfd
|40
|EURJPYrfd
|33
|EURGBPrfd
|49
|EURUSDrfd
|256
|GBPJPYrfd
|-269
|GBPCHFrfd
|-43
|AUDCHFrfd
|14
|GBPNZDrfd
|-19
|
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSDrfd
|2.1K
|AUDUSDrfd
|8.8K
|USDCHFrfd
|6K
|NZDUSDrfd
|-6.7K
|AUDJPYrfd
|5.9K
|AUDCADrfd
|3.7K
|GBPCADrfd
|3.4K
|USDJPYrfd
|1.7K
|CHFJPYrfd
|3K
|USDCADrfd
|2.3K
|EURJPYrfd
|2.2K
|EURGBPrfd
|1.9K
|EURUSDrfd
|1.8K
|GBPJPYrfd
|-39K
|GBPCHFrfd
|-4.6K
|AUDCHFrfd
|1.4K
|GBPNZDrfd
|-3.3K
|
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +249 921.31 RUB
Worst trade: -208 613 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +590.21 RUB
Maximal consecutive loss: -21 167.71 RUB
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AlfaForexRU-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No reviews
