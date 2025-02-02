SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Allxaubtc
Rui Zhao Zhu

Allxaubtc

Rui Zhao Zhu
0 reviews
Reliability
17 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 300 USD per month
growth since 2025 185%
Exness-Real9
1:400
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
844
Profit Trades:
204 (24.17%)
Loss Trades:
640 (75.83%)
Best trade:
100.00 USD
Worst trade:
-16.83 USD
Gross Profit:
4 459.20 USD (8 214 670 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 606.03 USD (6 080 029 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (196.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
200.00 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
17.28%
Max deposit load:
7.26%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
48
Avg holding time:
44 minutes
Recovery Factor:
6.27
Long Trades:
511 (60.55%)
Short Trades:
333 (39.45%)
Profit Factor:
1.71
Expected Payoff:
2.20 USD
Average Profit:
21.86 USD
Average Loss:
-4.07 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
31 (-47.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-134.00 USD (21)
Monthly growth:
44.64%
Annual Forecast:
541.62%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
38.49 USD
Maximal:
295.67 USD (17.05%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.48% (295.67 USD)
By Equity:
1.85% (12.28 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSDm 481
XAUUSDm 363
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSDm 594
XAUUSDm 1.3K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSDm 1.6M
XAUUSDm 493K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +100.00 USD
Worst trade: -17 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 21
Maximal consecutive profit: +196.82 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -47.94 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real9" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

xauusd+btcusd 入金是ex平台的返佣
No reviews
2025.12.09 08:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.09 08:50
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.07 19:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.29 00:36
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.28 18:16
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.28 11:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.27 09:13
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.22 19:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.21 05:28
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.30 00:30
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.24% of days out of 118 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.29 00:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.27 14:41
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 115 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.27 03:20
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.26 15:59
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.39% of days out of 114 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.26 07:34
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.20 18:09
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.63% of days out of 108 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.20 15:04
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.13 11:52
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.04.10 19:04
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.41% of days out of 68 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.10 15:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Allxaubtc
300 USD per month
185%
0
0
USD
2.9K
USD
17
100%
844
24%
17%
1.71
2.20
USD
16%
1:400
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.