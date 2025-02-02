- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
844
Profit Trades:
204 (24.17%)
Loss Trades:
640 (75.83%)
Best trade:
100.00 USD
Worst trade:
-16.83 USD
Gross Profit:
4 459.20 USD (8 214 670 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 606.03 USD (6 080 029 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (196.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
200.00 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
17.28%
Max deposit load:
7.26%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
48
Avg holding time:
44 minutes
Recovery Factor:
6.27
Long Trades:
511 (60.55%)
Short Trades:
333 (39.45%)
Profit Factor:
1.71
Expected Payoff:
2.20 USD
Average Profit:
21.86 USD
Average Loss:
-4.07 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
31 (-47.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-134.00 USD (21)
Monthly growth:
44.64%
Annual Forecast:
541.62%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
38.49 USD
Maximal:
295.67 USD (17.05%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.48% (295.67 USD)
By Equity:
1.85% (12.28 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSDm
|481
|XAUUSDm
|363
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSDm
|594
|XAUUSDm
|1.3K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSDm
|1.6M
|XAUUSDm
|493K
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +100.00 USD
Worst trade: -17 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 21
Maximal consecutive profit: +196.82 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -47.94 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real9" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
xauusd+btcusd 入金是ex平台的返佣
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
300 USD per month
185%
0
0
USD
USD
2.9K
USD
USD
17
100%
844
24%
17%
1.71
2.20
USD
USD
16%
1:400