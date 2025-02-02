- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
408
Profit Trades:
126 (30.88%)
Loss Trades:
282 (69.12%)
Best trade:
800.00 BRL
Worst trade:
-205.00 BRL
Gross Profit:
15 118.00 BRL (249 490 pips)
Gross Loss:
-14 143.00 BRL (355 760 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (419.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive profit:
800.00 BRL (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
5.54%
Max deposit load:
12.65%
Latest trade:
7 days ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
50 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.65
Long Trades:
237 (58.09%)
Short Trades:
171 (41.91%)
Profit Factor:
1.07
Expected Payoff:
2.39 BRL
Average Profit:
119.98 BRL
Average Loss:
-50.15 BRL
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-463.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-645.00 BRL (9)
Monthly growth:
14.93%
Annual Forecast:
181.10%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 007.00 BRL
Maximal:
1 492.00 BRL (27.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
27.01% (1 492.00 BRL)
By Equity:
2.74% (120.00 BRL)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|WINM25
|85
|WINJ25
|73
|WINZ25
|69
|WINV25
|64
|WINQ25
|53
|WDOK25
|23
|WDOH25
|19
|WING25
|11
|WDOJ25
|7
|WDOM25
|4
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|WINM25
|-236
|WINJ25
|416
|WINZ25
|401
|WINV25
|366
|WINQ25
|39
|WDOK25
|-128
|WDOH25
|-205
|WING25
|-62
|WDOJ25
|-75
|WDOM25
|-86
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|WINM25
|-2.4K
|WINJ25
|2.7K
|WINZ25
|2K
|WINV25
|4K
|WINQ25
|145
|WDOK25
|-29K
|WDOH25
|-47K
|WING25
|-700
|WDOJ25
|-17K
|WDOM25
|-20K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +800.00 BRL
Worst trade: -205 BRL
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +419.00 BRL
Maximal consecutive loss: -463.00 BRL
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XPMT5-PRD" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Portfólio B3.
Mini Índice e Mini Dólar.
Operações automatizadas com EAs (Robôs).
Mini Índice e Mini Dólar.
Operações automatizadas com EAs (Robôs).
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
20%
0
0
USD
USD
6K
BRL
BRL
46
100%
408
30%
6%
1.06
2.39
BRL
BRL
27%
1:1