SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Portfolio B3
Lucas Gomes Lima

Portfolio B3

Lucas Gomes Lima
0 reviews
Reliability
46 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 20%
XPMT5-PRD
1:1
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
408
Profit Trades:
126 (30.88%)
Loss Trades:
282 (69.12%)
Best trade:
800.00 BRL
Worst trade:
-205.00 BRL
Gross Profit:
15 118.00 BRL (249 490 pips)
Gross Loss:
-14 143.00 BRL (355 760 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (419.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive profit:
800.00 BRL (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
5.54%
Max deposit load:
12.65%
Latest trade:
7 days ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
50 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.65
Long Trades:
237 (58.09%)
Short Trades:
171 (41.91%)
Profit Factor:
1.07
Expected Payoff:
2.39 BRL
Average Profit:
119.98 BRL
Average Loss:
-50.15 BRL
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-463.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-645.00 BRL (9)
Monthly growth:
14.93%
Annual Forecast:
181.10%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 007.00 BRL
Maximal:
1 492.00 BRL (27.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
27.01% (1 492.00 BRL)
By Equity:
2.74% (120.00 BRL)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
WINM25 85
WINJ25 73
WINZ25 69
WINV25 64
WINQ25 53
WDOK25 23
WDOH25 19
WING25 11
WDOJ25 7
WDOM25 4
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
WINM25 -236
WINJ25 416
WINZ25 401
WINV25 366
WINQ25 39
WDOK25 -128
WDOH25 -205
WING25 -62
WDOJ25 -75
WDOM25 -86
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
WINM25 -2.4K
WINJ25 2.7K
WINZ25 2K
WINV25 4K
WINQ25 145
WDOK25 -29K
WDOH25 -47K
WING25 -700
WDOJ25 -17K
WDOM25 -20K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +800.00 BRL
Worst trade: -205 BRL
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +419.00 BRL
Maximal consecutive loss: -463.00 BRL

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XPMT5-PRD" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

GenialInvestimentos-PRD
4.34 × 641
XPMT5-PRD
5.88 × 2188
Portfólio B3.
Mini Índice e Mini Dólar.
Operações automatizadas com EAs (Robôs).
