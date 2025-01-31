SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / GOLD Scalping Venom
Andika Tri Saputra

GOLD Scalping Venom

Andika Tri Saputra
0 reviews
Reliability
52 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 267%
DupoinFuturesID-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
811
Profit Trades:
806 (99.38%)
Loss Trades:
5 (0.62%)
Best trade:
119.10 USD
Worst trade:
-24.70 USD
Gross Profit:
7 582.17 USD (246 080 pips)
Gross Loss:
-275.90 USD (1 266 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
306 (4 103.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 103.43 USD (306)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.60
Trading activity:
51.94%
Max deposit load:
3.01%
Latest trade:
8 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
287.65
Long Trades:
811 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
27.48
Expected Payoff:
9.01 USD
Average Profit:
9.41 USD
Average Loss:
-55.18 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-24.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-24.70 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
4.86%
Annual Forecast:
60.08%
Algo trading:
40%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.02 USD
Maximal:
25.40 USD (2.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.50% (25.40 USD)
By Equity:
78.25% (16 462.69 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 791
XAUUSDv 20
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 7.3K
XAUUSDv 23
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 242K
XAUUSDv 2.4K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +119.10 USD
Worst trade: -25 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 306
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +4 103.43 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -24.70 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "DupoinFuturesID-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Pro
1.68 × 40
JunoMarkets-Server
3.85 × 72
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
5.37 × 123
VantageInternational-Live
6.86 × 570
Exness-MT5Real5
7.56 × 432
FusionMarkets-Live
8.06 × 597
ICMarketsSC-MT5
8.08 × 164
VantageInternational-Live 6
9.46 × 105
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
10.50 × 133
VantageInternational-Live 4
11.01 × 178
JunoMarkets-Live
23.00 × 1
Hello welcome to all customers. This signal is dedicated to those of you who want a low risk investment with adequate returns. We trade for the XAUUSD commodity with size 0.01-0.05 and in a limited position. Open a position when confirmation of the discounted price is below the average market price. Our research data shows extraordinary results with low drawdown, no need for additional top up funds but still getting optimal portfolio growth. It is very suitable for those of you who don't want the hassle, don't understand analysis and want consistent profit growth every month. You just need to sit back and accept the results. Welcome to the club.


No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
GOLD Scalping Venom
30 USD per month
267%
0
0
USD
5K
USD
52
40%
811
99%
52%
27.48
9.01
USD
78%
1:500
Copy

