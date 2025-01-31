- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|791
|XAUUSDv
|20
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|7.3K
|XAUUSDv
|23
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|242K
|XAUUSDv
|2.4K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "DupoinFuturesID-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Pro
|1.68 × 40
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|3.85 × 72
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|5.37 × 123
|
VantageInternational-Live
|6.86 × 570
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|7.56 × 432
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|8.06 × 597
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|8.08 × 164
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|9.46 × 105
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|10.50 × 133
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|11.01 × 178
|
JunoMarkets-Live
|23.00 × 1
Hello welcome to all customers. This signal is dedicated to those of you who want a low risk investment with adequate returns. We trade for the XAUUSD commodity with size 0.01-0.05 and in a limited position. Open a position when confirmation of the discounted price is below the average market price. Our research data shows extraordinary results with low drawdown, no need for additional top up funds but still getting optimal portfolio growth. It is very suitable for those of you who don't want the hassle, don't understand analysis and want consistent profit growth every month. You just need to sit back and accept the results. Welcome to the club.
USD
USD
USD