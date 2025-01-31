- Growth
Trades:
283
Profit Trades:
220 (77.73%)
Loss Trades:
63 (22.26%)
Best trade:
15.58 USD
Worst trade:
-26.01 USD
Gross Profit:
723.49 USD (73 768 pips)
Gross Loss:
-289.58 USD (27 948 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (33.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
33.61 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.35
Trading activity:
75.58%
Max deposit load:
5.07%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
12.27
Long Trades:
134 (47.35%)
Short Trades:
149 (52.65%)
Profit Factor:
2.50
Expected Payoff:
1.53 USD
Average Profit:
3.29 USD
Average Loss:
-4.60 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-14.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-26.01 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
7.70%
Annual Forecast:
93.45%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
35.35 USD (5.30%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.30% (35.35 USD)
By Equity:
27.83% (175.53 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|283
|
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|434
|
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|46K
|
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +15.58 USD
Worst trade: -26 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +33.61 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -14.48 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ECMarkets-Live02" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.00 × 4
|
TradingProInternational-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo02
|0.25 × 8
|
RoboForex-Prime
|4.42 × 24
|
Exness-Real
|4.50 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|6.58 × 12
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|8.50 × 2
|
CXMTradingLtd-Real
|11.33 × 3
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|13.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|13.80 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|27.00 × 1
投资有风险，入市需谨慎！
