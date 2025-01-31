SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / PeacockFeather GBPUSD
Quan Hui Guo

PeacockFeather GBPUSD

Quan Hui Guo
0 reviews
Reliability
48 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 103%
ECMarkets-Live02
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
283
Profit Trades:
220 (77.73%)
Loss Trades:
63 (22.26%)
Best trade:
15.58 USD
Worst trade:
-26.01 USD
Gross Profit:
723.49 USD (73 768 pips)
Gross Loss:
-289.58 USD (27 948 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (33.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
33.61 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.35
Trading activity:
75.58%
Max deposit load:
5.07%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
12.27
Long Trades:
134 (47.35%)
Short Trades:
149 (52.65%)
Profit Factor:
2.50
Expected Payoff:
1.53 USD
Average Profit:
3.29 USD
Average Loss:
-4.60 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-14.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-26.01 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
7.70%
Annual Forecast:
93.45%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
35.35 USD (5.30%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.30% (35.35 USD)
By Equity:
27.83% (175.53 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 283
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 434
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 46K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +15.58 USD
Worst trade: -26 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +33.61 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -14.48 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ECMarkets-Live02" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 4
TradingProInternational-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo02
0.25 × 8
RoboForex-Prime
4.42 × 24
Exness-Real
4.50 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live09
6.58 × 12
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
8.50 × 2
CXMTradingLtd-Real
11.33 × 3
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
13.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live23
13.80 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live06
27.00 × 1
投资有风险，入市需谨慎！
No reviews
2025.04.08 17:16
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.01.31 19:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
