Andri Yanto

Trading for Living 4K

Andri Yanto
0 reviews
Reliability
45 weeks
2 / 5.3K USD
Copy for 37 USD per month
growth since 2025 118%
Exness-MT5Real6
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
203
Profit Trades:
193 (95.07%)
Loss Trades:
10 (4.93%)
Best trade:
143.50 USD
Worst trade:
-66.00 USD
Gross Profit:
3 681.88 USD (1 009 017 pips)
Gross Loss:
-389.88 USD (105 089 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
42 (637.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
663.62 USD (31)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.70
Trading activity:
25.73%
Max deposit load:
4.59%
Latest trade:
9 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
23 hours
Recovery Factor:
26.49
Long Trades:
203 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
9.44
Expected Payoff:
16.22 USD
Average Profit:
19.08 USD
Average Loss:
-38.99 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-124.29 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-124.29 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
1.59%
Annual Forecast:
19.23%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
124.29 USD (2.40%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.80% (124.29 USD)
By Equity:
23.31% (1 007.26 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 104
XAGUSD 92
GBPAUD 5
EURNZD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.8K
XAGUSD 1.5K
GBPAUD 25
EURNZD 14
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 887K
XAGUSD 15K
GBPAUD 2K
EURNZD 602
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +143.50 USD
Worst trade: -66 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 31
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +637.05 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -124.29 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real17
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 12
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real7
1.14 × 187
Axiory-Live
1.30 × 20
Exness-MT5Real6
1.67 × 33
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.79 × 19
Exness-MT5Real8
2.81 × 48
Exness-MT5Real15
7.11 × 27
Exness-MT5Real3
10.60 × 327
ZeroMarkets-Live
13.59 × 29
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
18.23 × 13
No reviews
2025.12.17 20:54
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.12 16:32
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.12 13:32
No swaps are charged
2025.12.12 13:32
No swaps are charged
2025.12.12 08:08
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.10 09:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.04 06:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.03 14:02
No swaps are charged
2025.12.03 14:02
No swaps are charged
2025.12.03 13:06
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 07:50
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.27 04:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.14 13:22
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.12 10:30
No swaps are charged
2025.11.12 10:30
No swaps are charged
2025.11.08 18:06
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.07 15:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.07 15:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
