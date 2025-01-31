- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
203
Profit Trades:
193 (95.07%)
Loss Trades:
10 (4.93%)
Best trade:
143.50 USD
Worst trade:
-66.00 USD
Gross Profit:
3 681.88 USD (1 009 017 pips)
Gross Loss:
-389.88 USD (105 089 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
42 (637.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
663.62 USD (31)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.70
Trading activity:
25.73%
Max deposit load:
4.59%
Latest trade:
9 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
23 hours
Recovery Factor:
26.49
Long Trades:
203 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
9.44
Expected Payoff:
16.22 USD
Average Profit:
19.08 USD
Average Loss:
-38.99 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-124.29 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-124.29 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
1.59%
Annual Forecast:
19.23%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
124.29 USD (2.40%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.80% (124.29 USD)
By Equity:
23.31% (1 007.26 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|104
|XAGUSD
|92
|GBPAUD
|5
|EURNZD
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.8K
|XAGUSD
|1.5K
|GBPAUD
|25
|EURNZD
|14
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|887K
|XAGUSD
|15K
|GBPAUD
|2K
|EURNZD
|602
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +143.50 USD
Worst trade: -66 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 31
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +637.05 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -124.29 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real17
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 12
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.14 × 187
|
Axiory-Live
|1.30 × 20
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|1.67 × 33
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.79 × 19
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|2.81 × 48
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|7.11 × 27
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|10.60 × 327
|
ZeroMarkets-Live
|13.59 × 29
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|18.23 × 13
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
37 USD per month
118%
2
5.3K
USD
USD
4.3K
USD
USD
45
93%
203
95%
26%
9.44
16.22
USD
USD
23%
1:500