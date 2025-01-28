SignalsSections
AHMED MOHAMED ALY ISMAIL

Extreme S and R

AHMED MOHAMED ALY ISMAIL
0 reviews
Reliability
47 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 166%
Weltrade-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
609
Profit Trades:
441 (72.41%)
Loss Trades:
168 (27.59%)
Best trade:
38.34 USD
Worst trade:
-53.17 USD
Gross Profit:
1 991.13 USD (70 635 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 299.71 USD (48 257 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (37.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
89.85 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
74.60%
Max deposit load:
24.58%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
2.20
Long Trades:
272 (44.66%)
Short Trades:
337 (55.34%)
Profit Factor:
1.53
Expected Payoff:
1.14 USD
Average Profit:
4.52 USD
Average Loss:
-7.74 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-203.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-245.72 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
17.73%
Annual Forecast:
215.14%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
313.97 USD (19.51%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
34.23% (313.97 USD)
By Equity:
35.06% (198.24 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD_i 130
NZDCAD_i 124
EURGBP_i 123
AUDUSD_i 115
AUDNZD_i 97
NZDCHF_i 18
CADCHF_i 1
EURJPY_i 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD_i 111
NZDCAD_i 259
EURGBP_i 269
AUDUSD_i 308
AUDNZD_i -312
NZDCHF_i 54
CADCHF_i 2
EURJPY_i 1
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD_i 3.7K
NZDCAD_i 11K
EURGBP_i 8.1K
AUDUSD_i 9.6K
AUDNZD_i -12K
NZDCHF_i 1.4K
CADCHF_i 143
EURJPY_i 115
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +38.34 USD
Worst trade: -53 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +37.85 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -203.37 USD

Trading several currency pairs.

Each currency pair has stop loss.

Minimum balance 250 USD.


No reviews
