Yelena Claudia

GFA HRT

Yelena Claudia
0 reviews
Reliability
44 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2025 95%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
80
Profit Trades:
67 (83.75%)
Loss Trades:
13 (16.25%)
Best trade:
460.60 USD
Worst trade:
-603.67 USD
Gross Profit:
1 702.48 USD (170 203 pips)
Gross Loss:
-666.18 USD (66 615 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (179.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
460.77 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.25
Trading activity:
96.61%
Max deposit load:
2.29%
Latest trade:
28 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
9 days
Recovery Factor:
1.72
Long Trades:
60 (75.00%)
Short Trades:
20 (25.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.56
Expected Payoff:
12.95 USD
Average Profit:
25.41 USD
Average Loss:
-51.24 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-24.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-603.67 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
0.49%
Annual Forecast:
5.91%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
603.67 USD (26.68%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
29.67% (603.67 USD)
By Equity:
36.34% (968.70 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDr 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDr 1K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDr 104K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +460.60 USD
Worst trade: -604 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +179.68 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -24.13 USD

Minimum Equity 1,000 USD

Lot 0,01 only

Target Profit 5% - 20% /month

Semi Swing Gold Trade Only

Low Risk Medium Reward


