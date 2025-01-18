SignalsSections
Arthur Aquino Lino De Souza

Portifolio IA 4XC

Arthur Aquino Lino De Souza
0 reviews
57 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 200 USD per month
growth since 2024 -48%
4xCube-MT5
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
764
Profit Trades:
376 (49.21%)
Loss Trades:
388 (50.79%)
Best trade:
48.50 BRL
Worst trade:
-39.78 BRL
Gross Profit:
1 987.62 BRL (122 660 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 131.83 BRL (128 305 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (12.84 BRL)
Maximal consecutive profit:
53.70 BRL (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
12.89%
Max deposit load:
28.98%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
-0.41
Long Trades:
231 (30.24%)
Short Trades:
533 (69.76%)
Profit Factor:
0.93
Expected Payoff:
-0.19 BRL
Average Profit:
5.29 BRL
Average Loss:
-5.49 BRL
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-75.61 BRL)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-75.61 BRL (11)
Monthly growth:
4.25%
Annual Forecast:
51.56%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
173.87 BRL
Maximal:
353.69 BRL (73.71%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
73.71% (353.69 BRL)
By Equity:
16.74% (36.66 BRL)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
WINM25xx 139
WINV25xx 124
WINJ25xx 120
WINQ25xx 109
WINZ25xx 108
WING25xx 98
WINZ24xx 54
WING26xx 12
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
WINM25xx 2
WINV25xx 14
WINJ25xx -52
WINQ25xx -54
WINZ25xx -24
WING25xx 55
WINZ24xx -6
WING26xx 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
WINM25xx 1.8K
WINV25xx 3.9K
WINJ25xx -6.3K
WINQ25xx -4.4K
WINZ25xx -6.5K
WING25xx 6.3K
WINZ24xx -1.2K
WING26xx 650
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +48.50 BRL
Worst trade: -40 BRL
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +12.84 BRL
Maximal consecutive loss: -75.61 BRL

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "4xCube-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Este portifólio é na nossa conta da 4XC que replica o portifólio da B3 pela XP.
O preço de 200 dolares é apenas aqui no mql5, pague menos pelo instagram @outliers.invest
No reviews
2025.07.16 21:00
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.07.09 16:13
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.27 13:45
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.47% of days out of 215 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.17 18:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.04 19:58
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.04 15:45
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.07 14:08
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.61% of days out of 164 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.16 19:34
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.02.03 22:38
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.01.26 00:04
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 61 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.01.18 19:52
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
