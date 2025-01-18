- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
764
Profit Trades:
376 (49.21%)
Loss Trades:
388 (50.79%)
Best trade:
48.50 BRL
Worst trade:
-39.78 BRL
Gross Profit:
1 987.62 BRL (122 660 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 131.83 BRL (128 305 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (12.84 BRL)
Maximal consecutive profit:
53.70 BRL (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
12.89%
Max deposit load:
28.98%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
-0.41
Long Trades:
231 (30.24%)
Short Trades:
533 (69.76%)
Profit Factor:
0.93
Expected Payoff:
-0.19 BRL
Average Profit:
5.29 BRL
Average Loss:
-5.49 BRL
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-75.61 BRL)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-75.61 BRL (11)
Monthly growth:
4.25%
Annual Forecast:
51.56%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
173.87 BRL
Maximal:
353.69 BRL (73.71%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
73.71% (353.69 BRL)
By Equity:
16.74% (36.66 BRL)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|WINM25xx
|139
|WINV25xx
|124
|WINJ25xx
|120
|WINQ25xx
|109
|WINZ25xx
|108
|WING25xx
|98
|WINZ24xx
|54
|WING26xx
|12
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|WINM25xx
|2
|WINV25xx
|14
|WINJ25xx
|-52
|WINQ25xx
|-54
|WINZ25xx
|-24
|WING25xx
|55
|WINZ24xx
|-6
|WING26xx
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|WINM25xx
|1.8K
|WINV25xx
|3.9K
|WINJ25xx
|-6.3K
|WINQ25xx
|-4.4K
|WINZ25xx
|-6.5K
|WING25xx
|6.3K
|WINZ24xx
|-1.2K
|WING26xx
|650
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +48.50 BRL
Worst trade: -40 BRL
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +12.84 BRL
Maximal consecutive loss: -75.61 BRL
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "4xCube-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Este portifólio é na nossa conta da 4XC que replica o portifólio da B3 pela XP.
O preço de 200 dolares é apenas aqui no mql5, pague menos pelo instagram @outliers.invest
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
200 USD per month
-48%
0
0
USD
USD
156
BRL
BRL
57
98%
764
49%
13%
0.93
-0.19
BRL
BRL
74%
1:500