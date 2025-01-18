SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Portifolio IA XP
Arthur Aquino Lino De Souza

Portifolio IA XP

Arthur Aquino Lino De Souza
0 reviews
Reliability
59 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 200 USD per month
growth since 2024 53%
XPMT5-PRD
1:1
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
766
Profit Trades:
401 (52.34%)
Loss Trades:
365 (47.65%)
Best trade:
504.00 BRL
Worst trade:
-395.00 BRL
Gross Profit:
26 810.00 BRL (134 050 pips)
Gross Loss:
-25 309.00 BRL (126 545 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (341.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive profit:
654.00 BRL (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
10.69%
Max deposit load:
11.29%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
0.53
Long Trades:
239 (31.20%)
Short Trades:
527 (68.80%)
Profit Factor:
1.06
Expected Payoff:
1.96 BRL
Average Profit:
66.86 BRL
Average Loss:
-69.34 BRL
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-583.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-737.00 BRL (7)
Monthly growth:
10.41%
Annual Forecast:
126.25%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
130.00 BRL
Maximal:
2 854.00 BRL (47.42%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
47.42% (2 854.00 BRL)
By Equity:
7.41% (291.00 BRL)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
WINM25 140
WINV25 125
WINQ25 110
WINJ25 109
WINZ25 108
WING25 91
WINZ24 71
WING26 12
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
WINM25 320
WINV25 472
WINQ25 -309
WINJ25 -206
WINZ25 -496
WING25 732
WINZ24 74
WING26 75
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
WINM25 3.6K
WINV25 5.4K
WINQ25 -3.5K
WINJ25 -2.3K
WINZ25 -5.6K
WING25 8.3K
WINZ24 835
WING26 845
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +504.00 BRL
Worst trade: -395 BRL
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +341.00 BRL
Maximal consecutive loss: -583.00 BRL

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XPMT5-PRD" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

GenialInvestimentos-PRD
4.33 × 648
XPMT5-PRD
5.84 × 2276
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Este sinal serve para deixar os dados públicos, para um preço menor e mais informações, por favor me contate pelo instagram @outliers.invest.
No reviews
2025.06.05 14:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.04 20:58
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.04 19:58
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.04 12:39
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.03.28 18:17
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 4.9% of days out of 143 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.28 13:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.27 19:00
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 4.93% of days out of 142 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.20 15:46
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.19 19:07
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.48% of days out of 134 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.02.24 21:24
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.02.24 20:21
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.5% of days out of 111 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Portifolio IA XP
200 USD per month
53%
0
0
USD
4.3K
BRL
59
99%
766
52%
11%
1.05
1.96
BRL
47%
1:1
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.