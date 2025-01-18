- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
766
Profit Trades:
401 (52.34%)
Loss Trades:
365 (47.65%)
Best trade:
504.00 BRL
Worst trade:
-395.00 BRL
Gross Profit:
26 810.00 BRL (134 050 pips)
Gross Loss:
-25 309.00 BRL (126 545 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (341.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive profit:
654.00 BRL (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
10.69%
Max deposit load:
11.29%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
0.53
Long Trades:
239 (31.20%)
Short Trades:
527 (68.80%)
Profit Factor:
1.06
Expected Payoff:
1.96 BRL
Average Profit:
66.86 BRL
Average Loss:
-69.34 BRL
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-583.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-737.00 BRL (7)
Monthly growth:
10.41%
Annual Forecast:
126.25%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
130.00 BRL
Maximal:
2 854.00 BRL (47.42%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
47.42% (2 854.00 BRL)
By Equity:
7.41% (291.00 BRL)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|WINM25
|140
|WINV25
|125
|WINQ25
|110
|WINJ25
|109
|WINZ25
|108
|WING25
|91
|WINZ24
|71
|WING26
|12
|
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|WINM25
|320
|WINV25
|472
|WINQ25
|-309
|WINJ25
|-206
|WINZ25
|-496
|WING25
|732
|WINZ24
|74
|WING26
|75
|
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|WINM25
|3.6K
|WINV25
|5.4K
|WINQ25
|-3.5K
|WINJ25
|-2.3K
|WINZ25
|-5.6K
|WING25
|8.3K
|WINZ24
|835
|WING26
|845
|
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +504.00 BRL
Worst trade: -395 BRL
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +341.00 BRL
Maximal consecutive loss: -583.00 BRL
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XPMT5-PRD" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Este sinal serve para deixar os dados públicos, para um preço menor e mais informações, por favor me contate pelo instagram @outliers.invest.
