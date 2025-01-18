SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / SKYTRADER PORTFOLIO WIN SQX 4XC
Walter Wolseley Pessoa Batista De Lima

SKYTRADER PORTFOLIO WIN SQX 4XC

Walter Wolseley Pessoa Batista De Lima
0 reviews
Reliability
49 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 300 USD per month
growth since 2025 16%
4xCube-MT5
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
6 287
Profit Trades:
3 421 (54.41%)
Loss Trades:
2 866 (45.59%)
Best trade:
1.19 USD
Worst trade:
-1.11 USD
Gross Profit:
321.30 USD (889 540 pips)
Gross Loss:
-312.55 USD (866 035 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (1.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2.93 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
25.95%
Max deposit load:
7.37%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
106
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
0.58
Long Trades:
3 252 (51.73%)
Short Trades:
3 035 (48.27%)
Profit Factor:
1.03
Expected Payoff:
0.00 USD
Average Profit:
0.09 USD
Average Loss:
-0.11 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-3.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3.15 USD (16)
Monthly growth:
2.65%
Annual Forecast:
32.16%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.46 USD
Maximal:
15.12 USD (24.48%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
28.16% (15.09 USD)
By Equity:
4.63% (2.41 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
WINJ25xx 1739
WINM25xx 1140
WINZ25xx 1046
WINV25xx 856
WINQ25xx 824
WING25xx 576
WING26xx 106
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
WINJ25xx 1
WINM25xx 3
WINZ25xx 6
WINV25xx 4
WINQ25xx -7
WING25xx 3
WING26xx -1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
WINJ25xx 1.4K
WINM25xx 8.5K
WINZ25xx 15K
WINV25xx 10K
WINQ25xx -20K
WING25xx 9.9K
WING26xx -3.3K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1.19 USD
Worst trade: -1 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 16
Maximal consecutive profit: +1.48 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.15 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "4xCube-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.09.11 16:10
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.42% of days out of 238 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.19 20:32
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.13 15:26
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.05 17:54
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.05 16:48
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.5% of days out of 201 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.22 18:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.22 16:38
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.53% of days out of 187 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.18 17:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.16 13:48
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.55% of days out of 181 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.16 13:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.15 18:12
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.56% of days out of 180 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.15 17:12
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.07 15:20
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.23% of days out of 81 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.02 14:00
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.02 12:56
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.32% of days out of 76 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.01 18:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.01 16:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.33% of days out of 75 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.31 16:19
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.28 18:17
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.41% of days out of 71 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.28 14:59
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
SKYTRADER PORTFOLIO WIN SQX 4XC
300 USD per month
16%
0
0
USD
37
USD
49
99%
6 287
54%
26%
1.02
0.00
USD
28%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.