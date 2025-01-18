- Growth
Trades:
6 287
Profit Trades:
3 421 (54.41%)
Loss Trades:
2 866 (45.59%)
Best trade:
1.19 USD
Worst trade:
-1.11 USD
Gross Profit:
321.30 USD (889 540 pips)
Gross Loss:
-312.55 USD (866 035 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (1.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2.93 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
25.95%
Max deposit load:
7.37%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
106
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
0.58
Long Trades:
3 252 (51.73%)
Short Trades:
3 035 (48.27%)
Profit Factor:
1.03
Expected Payoff:
0.00 USD
Average Profit:
0.09 USD
Average Loss:
-0.11 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-3.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3.15 USD (16)
Monthly growth:
2.65%
Annual Forecast:
32.16%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.46 USD
Maximal:
15.12 USD (24.48%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
28.16% (15.09 USD)
By Equity:
4.63% (2.41 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|WINJ25xx
|1739
|WINM25xx
|1140
|WINZ25xx
|1046
|WINV25xx
|856
|WINQ25xx
|824
|WING25xx
|576
|WING26xx
|106
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|WINJ25xx
|1
|WINM25xx
|3
|WINZ25xx
|6
|WINV25xx
|4
|WINQ25xx
|-7
|WING25xx
|3
|WING26xx
|-1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|WINJ25xx
|1.4K
|WINM25xx
|8.5K
|WINZ25xx
|15K
|WINV25xx
|10K
|WINQ25xx
|-20K
|WING25xx
|9.9K
|WING26xx
|-3.3K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1.19 USD
Worst trade: -1 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 16
Maximal consecutive profit: +1.48 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.15 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "4xCube-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Lâmina com todos os detalhes do COPY SKY WIN SQX → https://skytrader.notion.site/SKYTRADER-Portfolio-WIN-SQX-17f4425699838077bec6cbc63d6a288b?pvs=4
