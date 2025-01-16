- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
307
Profit Trades:
156 (50.81%)
Loss Trades:
151 (49.19%)
Best trade:
790.82 USD
Worst trade:
-141.78 USD
Gross Profit:
16 772.91 USD (80 935 pips)
Gross Loss:
-10 934.65 USD (57 506 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (382.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 026.72 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
41.33%
Max deposit load:
1.65%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.06
Long Trades:
153 (49.84%)
Short Trades:
154 (50.16%)
Profit Factor:
1.53
Expected Payoff:
19.02 USD
Average Profit:
107.52 USD
Average Loss:
-72.41 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-576.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-576.24 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
8.73%
Annual Forecast:
105.88%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
47.16 USD
Maximal:
962.93 USD (6.17%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.29% (962.93 USD)
By Equity:
1.50% (95.51 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|307
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|5.8K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|23K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
RISK PER TRADE = $100
USDJPY Backtest Data from 2010-2024 (Total Trades : 5350)
Deposit : $10.000
Risk Per Trade : $100
Win Rate : 45.36%
Profit Factor : 1.22Maximal Drawdown By Balance : $4491.46 (22.9%)
Maximal Consecutive Profit : 5X ($3362.57)
Maximal Consecutive Loss : 11X ($1721.33)Average Profit Trade : $151.32
Average Loss Trade : $102.68Largest Profit Trade : $1778.57
Largest Loss Trade : $191.65Average Consecutive Profit : 2X
Average Consecutive Loss : 2X
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
92%
1
487
USD
USD
12K
USD
USD
50
100%
307
50%
41%
1.53
19.02
USD
USD
8%
1:500