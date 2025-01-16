SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Live Account Breakout EA
Prasetyo Gunawan

Live Account Breakout EA

Prasetyo Gunawan
0 reviews
Reliability
50 weeks
1 / 487 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 92%
Headway-Real
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
307
Profit Trades:
156 (50.81%)
Loss Trades:
151 (49.19%)
Best trade:
790.82 USD
Worst trade:
-141.78 USD
Gross Profit:
16 772.91 USD (80 935 pips)
Gross Loss:
-10 934.65 USD (57 506 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (382.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 026.72 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
41.33%
Max deposit load:
1.65%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.06
Long Trades:
153 (49.84%)
Short Trades:
154 (50.16%)
Profit Factor:
1.53
Expected Payoff:
19.02 USD
Average Profit:
107.52 USD
Average Loss:
-72.41 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-576.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-576.24 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
8.73%
Annual Forecast:
105.88%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
47.16 USD
Maximal:
962.93 USD (6.17%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.29% (962.93 USD)
By Equity:
1.50% (95.51 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 307
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 5.8K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 23K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +790.82 USD
Worst trade: -142 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +382.87 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -576.24 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
GoMarkets-Real 10
0.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 16
3.33 × 12
FBS-Real-3
4.20 × 20
RoboForex-ProCent-4
4.60 × 147
VantageInternational-Live 12
5.00 × 2
Exness-Real16
10.20 × 5
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

RISK PER TRADE = $100

USDJPY Backtest Data from 2010-2024 (Total Trades : 5350)

Deposit : $10.000
Risk Per Trade : $100

Total Net Profit : $67.134
Win Rate : 45.36%

Profit Factor : 1.22

Maximal Drawdown By Balance : $4491.46 (22.9%)
Maximal Consecutive Profit : 5X ($3362.57)

Maximal Consecutive Loss : 11X ($1721.33)

Average Profit Trade : $151.32

Average Loss Trade : $102.68

Largest Profit Trade : $1778.57

Largest Loss Trade : $191.65

Average Consecutive Profit : 2X

Average Consecutive Loss : 2X










No reviews
2025.07.25 06:49
80% of growth achieved within 9 days. This comprises 4.64% of days out of 194 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.03 15:52
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.23 15:49
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 4.32% of days out of 162 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.20 15:27
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.10 15:06
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 4.7% of days out of 149 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.06 15:49
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.24 08:20
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.02.17 16:20
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.02.03 16:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.01.23 11:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.23 10:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.16 00:53
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2025.01.16 00:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.01.16 00:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Live Account Breakout EA
30 USD per month
92%
1
487
USD
12K
USD
50
100%
307
50%
41%
1.53
19.02
USD
8%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.