- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
6 226
Profit Trades:
4 462 (71.66%)
Loss Trades:
1 764 (28.33%)
Best trade:
3 839.94 USD
Worst trade:
-2 663.51 USD
Gross Profit:
96 269.59 USD (786 058 pips)
Gross Loss:
-54 469.44 USD (819 966 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (178.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
7 104.24 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
125.61%
Latest trade:
45 minutes ago
Trades per week:
73
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
9.67
Long Trades:
3 158 (50.72%)
Short Trades:
3 068 (49.28%)
Profit Factor:
1.77
Expected Payoff:
6.71 USD
Average Profit:
21.58 USD
Average Loss:
-30.88 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-52.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 663.51 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
1.64%
Annual Forecast:
19.84%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
135.09 USD
Maximal:
4 323.13 USD (7.74%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.11% (4 323.13 USD)
By Equity:
84.27% (48 532.39 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|3702
|NZDCAD
|1537
|AUDCAD
|987
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|29K
|NZDCAD
|5.5K
|AUDCAD
|7K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|-48K
|NZDCAD
|6.8K
|AUDCAD
|7.6K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +3 839.94 USD
Worst trade: -2 664 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +178.42 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -52.50 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live02" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
High-Performance Grid EA for Major Oscillating Markets
Unlock exceptional profitability with our advanced Grid Expert Advisor, meticulously designed for large oscillating market conditions. Engineered to thrive within volatility ranges of up to 300 pips, this EA delivers ideal profits while maintaining robust risk management.
Key Features:
Optimized for Large Range Oscillations: Specifically tailored to excel in substantial ranging markets, ensuring consistent gains even amidst significant price fluctuations.
Advanced Risk Management System: Incorporates sophisticated risk controls that average out entry points, enhancing trade stability and minimizing exposure.
Dynamic Grid Expansion: Seamlessly adjusts grid ranges to accommodate expanding oscillations, increasing the EA’s resilience against market volatility.
Multi-Currency Pair Support: Proven profitability across major currency pairs, including AUDCAD, GBPUSD, NZDCAD, and EURGBP.
Automated Trading Efficiency: Fully automated operations allow you to maximize trading opportunities without the need for constant monitoring.
Why Choose Our Grid EA?
Consistent Profitability: Achieve steady returns by capitalizing on well-defined market ranges with minimal drawdowns.
Enhanced Risk Resilience: Advanced averaging and risk mitigation strategies protect your investments during volatile periods.
User-Friendly Setup: Easy installation and configuration make it accessible for both novice and experienced traders.
Proven Performance: Backtested and live-traded with impressive results across multiple major currency pairs.
Benefits:
Maximized Profit Potential: Harness the power of grid trading within optimal volatility ranges to achieve superior profit margins.
Increased Market Adaptability: Flexible grid settings allow the EA to adapt to varying market conditions, ensuring sustained performance.
Comprehensive Support: Dedicated customer support to assist you with setup, optimization, and any queries you may have.
Supported Currency Pairs:
AUDCAD
GBPUSD
NZDCAD
EURGBP
