- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 456
Profit Trades:
1 104 (75.82%)
Loss Trades:
352 (24.18%)
Best trade:
584.10 USD
Worst trade:
-1 922.60 USD
Gross Profit:
60 055.20 USD (1 196 380 pips)
Gross Loss:
-46 471.29 USD (933 444 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
78 (2 600.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 445.70 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
98.44%
Max deposit load:
21.95%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.24
Long Trades:
1 227 (84.27%)
Short Trades:
229 (15.73%)
Profit Factor:
1.29
Expected Payoff:
9.33 USD
Average Profit:
54.40 USD
Average Loss:
-132.02 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-1 594.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6 792.90 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
13.48%
Annual Forecast:
163.60%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
10 973.61 USD (29.97%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
41.23% (10 973.61 USD)
By Equity:
44.17% (10 175.30 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1455
|EURUSD
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|14K
|EURUSD
|-3
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|263K
|EURUSD
|-52
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +584.10 USD
Worst trade: -1 923 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 600.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 594.90 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "SalmaMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
AUSForex-Live
|0.00 × 28
|
Exness-Real27
|0.00 × 3
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live02
|0.00 × 19
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|0.00 × 7
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
TradingProInternational-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
|0.00 × 5
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 35
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 4
|
Dukascopy-live-1
|0.00 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 7
|
Exness-Real17
|0.13 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.29 × 7
|
ECMarkets-Live05
|0.41 × 27
|
Exness-Real
|0.47 × 129
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.56 × 16
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.77 × 13
|
Exness-Real36
|1.09 × 260
|
CXMTradingLtd-Real
|1.69 × 13
|
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
|1.78 × 60
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|1.89 × 36
|
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
|2.14 × 44
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
133%
0
0
USD
USD
16K
USD
USD
75
0%
1 456
75%
98%
1.29
9.33
USD
USD
44%
1:200