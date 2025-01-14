SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / GOLD Winner
Senja Karesa Putri

GOLD Winner

Senja Karesa Putri
0 reviews
Reliability
75 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 133%
SalmaMarkets-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 456
Profit Trades:
1 104 (75.82%)
Loss Trades:
352 (24.18%)
Best trade:
584.10 USD
Worst trade:
-1 922.60 USD
Gross Profit:
60 055.20 USD (1 196 380 pips)
Gross Loss:
-46 471.29 USD (933 444 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
78 (2 600.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 445.70 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
98.44%
Max deposit load:
21.95%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.24
Long Trades:
1 227 (84.27%)
Short Trades:
229 (15.73%)
Profit Factor:
1.29
Expected Payoff:
9.33 USD
Average Profit:
54.40 USD
Average Loss:
-132.02 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-1 594.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6 792.90 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
13.48%
Annual Forecast:
163.60%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
10 973.61 USD (29.97%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
41.23% (10 973.61 USD)
By Equity:
44.17% (10 175.30 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1455
EURUSD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 14K
EURUSD -3
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 263K
EURUSD -52
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +584.10 USD
Worst trade: -1 923 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 600.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 594.90 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "SalmaMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

AUSForex-Live
0.00 × 28
Exness-Real27
0.00 × 3
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live02
0.00 × 19
Axi-US05-Live
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
0.00 × 7
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 1
TradingProInternational-Live
0.00 × 2
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
0.00 × 5
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 35
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 4
Dukascopy-live-1
0.00 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 7
Exness-Real17
0.13 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.29 × 7
ECMarkets-Live05
0.41 × 27
Exness-Real
0.47 × 129
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.56 × 16
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.77 × 13
Exness-Real36
1.09 × 260
CXMTradingLtd-Real
1.69 × 13
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
1.78 × 60
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.89 × 36
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
2.14 × 44
14 more...
No reviews
2025.12.02 17:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.02 16:21
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.02 12:03
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.02 11:03
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.03 16:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.03 08:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.28 04:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.27 00:09
80% of growth achieved within 23 days. This comprises 4.98% of days out of 462 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.24 18:48
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.24 14:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.24 05:01
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.23 21:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.23 20:31
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.23 08:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.23 07:51
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.23 06:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.22 08:44
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.22 02:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.22 00:40
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.21 20:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
GOLD Winner
30 USD per month
133%
0
0
USD
16K
USD
75
0%
1 456
75%
98%
1.29
9.33
USD
44%
1:200
Copy

