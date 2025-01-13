SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Optimus
Senja Karesa Putri

Optimus

Senja Karesa Putri
0 reviews
Reliability
85 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 32%
SalmaMarkets-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
401
Profit Trades:
277 (69.07%)
Loss Trades:
124 (30.92%)
Best trade:
5 640.41 USD
Worst trade:
-1 321.12 USD
Gross Profit:
47 025.91 USD (78 080 pips)
Gross Loss:
-30 248.98 USD (83 031 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (1 306.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5 981.93 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
85.32%
Max deposit load:
25.29%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
2.99
Long Trades:
190 (47.38%)
Short Trades:
211 (52.62%)
Profit Factor:
1.55
Expected Payoff:
41.84 USD
Average Profit:
169.77 USD
Average Loss:
-243.94 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-5 617.03 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 617.03 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
0.91%
Annual Forecast:
11.09%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
5 617.03 USD (7.91%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.45% (5 617.03 USD)
By Equity:
12.89% (7 803.42 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDCAD 401
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDCAD 17K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDCAD -5K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +5 640.41 USD
Worst trade: -1 321 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 306.38 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5 617.03 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "SalmaMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.00 × 3
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
0.00 × 1
SalmaMarkets-Live
0.63 × 8
