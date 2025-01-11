SignalsSections
Jesse Santos De Paula

ZaionVest

Jesse Santos De Paula
0 reviews
51 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 -47%
4xCube-MT5
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
679
Profit Trades:
338 (49.77%)
Loss Trades:
341 (50.22%)
Best trade:
130.52 BRL
Worst trade:
-151.62 BRL
Gross Profit:
5 021.79 BRL (108 045 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 711.93 BRL (117 625 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (53.80 BRL)
Maximal consecutive profit:
164.07 BRL (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
12.37%
Max deposit load:
12.97%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
-0.62
Long Trades:
196 (28.87%)
Short Trades:
483 (71.13%)
Profit Factor:
0.88
Expected Payoff:
-1.02 BRL
Average Profit:
14.86 BRL
Average Loss:
-16.75 BRL
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-307.49 BRL)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-307.49 BRL (11)
Monthly growth:
4.53%
Annual Forecast:
54.95%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
805.85 BRL
Maximal:
1 108.28 BRL (147.29%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
65.62% (1 108.28 BRL)
By Equity:
9.46% (88.32 BRL)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
WINM25xx 139
WINV25xx 124
WINJ25xx 121
WINQ25xx 109
WINZ25xx 108
WING25xx 66
WING26xx 12
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
WINM25xx 5
WINV25xx 52
WINJ25xx -199
WINQ25xx -70
WINZ25xx -95
WING25xx -4
WING26xx 7
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
WINM25xx 1.8K
WINV25xx 3.9K
WINJ25xx -6.3K
WINQ25xx -4.2K
WINZ25xx -6.5K
WING25xx 1.2K
WING26xx 690
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +130.52 BRL
Worst trade: -152 BRL
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +53.80 BRL
Maximal consecutive loss: -307.49 BRL

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "4xCube-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.08.01 13:51
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.06.09 14:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.09 13:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.65% of days out of 155 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.06 21:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.06 17:56
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.66% of days out of 152 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.07 19:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.07 18:41
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.09% of days out of 92 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.03 14:28
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.17 17:40
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.02.17 13:06
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.65% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.02.12 21:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.01.31 20:46
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 26 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.01.29 21:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.01.27 13:53
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.01.23 21:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.01.14 18:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.14 17:18
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.11 00:33
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.01.11 00:33
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.01.11 00:33
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
